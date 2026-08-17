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Apartments for sale in Friuli – Venezia Giulia, Italy

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8 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Barcis, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Barcis, Italy
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/4
Finished business-class residential complex, Barchis, Friuli-Venice-Julia, Pordenone Provinc…
$185,794
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2 room apartment in Grado, Italy
2 room apartment
Grado, Italy
Rooms 2
TWO-ROOM APARTMENT IN THE HISTORIC CENTER OF GRADO, ITALY For sale is a charming apartmen…
$549,418
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Grado, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Grado, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
GRADO ITALY - PRESTIGIOUS THREE-BEDROOM PENTHOUSE ON TWO LEVELS In a central location, no…
$2,59M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
4 room apartment in Grado, Italy
4 room apartment
Grado, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
EXCLUSIVE APARTMENT IN GRADO, ITALY For sale is a luxurious and exclusive apartment in th…
$807,968
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Apartment in Grado, Italy
Apartment
Grado, Italy
EXCLUSIVITY! RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN GRADO, ITALY – PRESENTED BY IMMOTRADING Exclusive res…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Barcis, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Barcis, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/4
The new housing development is in the North-East of Italy, to the feet of the National park …
$58,524
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TekceTekce
3 room apartment in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy
3 room apartment
Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
EXCLUSIVE APARTMENT - PENTHOUSE (ATTICO) BY THE SEA ITALY - LIGNANO SABBIADORO For sale i…
$667,920
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1 room apartment in Grado, Italy
1 room apartment
Grado, Italy
Rooms 1
APARTMENT IN THE HISTORIC CENTER OF GRADO, ITALY - 1 ROOM For sale is a charming one-room…
$333,960
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