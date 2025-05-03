Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Unione dei Comuni della Val Vibrata, Italy

4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tortoreto Lido, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
EC-23. Элитный апартамент в г. Торторето Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторето, на пе…
$544,911
5 room apartment in Controguerra, Italy
5 room apartment
Controguerra, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 75 m²
First floor apartments with one or two bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen, balcony and…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Tortoreto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Tortoreto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
EC-. Элитный апартамент на продажу в г. ТорторетоЭлитный апартамент на продажу в г. Торторет…
$534,013
2 bedroom apartment in Colonnella, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
EC-. Апартамент всего в 80м от моряАпартамент находится всего в 80м от моря, расположена на …
$250,659
Properties features in Unione dei Comuni della Val Vibrata, Italy

