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Apartments for sale in Terni, Italy

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70 properties total found
7 room apartment in Terni, Italy
7 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 110 m²
Apartment in excellent condition on the second floor with elevator. Sea view. Floor area of …
$372,039
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6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 140 m²
140 sqm apartment on the first floor in a condominium of only two units. Large living room c…
$279,030
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5 room apartment in Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 90 m²
Newly built apartment to be customized (raw 130,000 €) Second floor with lift living room ki…
Price on request
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
5 room apartment in Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 90 m²
Second floor apartment with lift with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living area, furnished. G…
$255,777
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7 room apartment in Terni, Italy
7 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 135 m²
Apartment on the second floor with a wide sea view Living room kitchen three bedrooms bathro…
$206,947
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6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 110 m²
Ground floor apartment of over 110 sq m with kitchen kitchenette study living room two bedro…
$126,689
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
5 room apartment in Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 76 m²
Apartments under construction (to be personalized internally) various sizes from 62 to 76 sq…
$174,393
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6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 100 m²
Ground floor apartment of about 100 square meters with living room kitchen study bathroom tw…
$81,384
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6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 140 m²
First floor apartment in a condominium of only two apartments. Entrance, living room, kitche…
$145,328
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2 room apartment in Terni, Italy
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Real estate complex consisting of 51 apartments of about 50 square meters each. There are al…
Price on request
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Apartment 50 rooms in Terni, Italy
Apartment 50 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 50
Area 90 m²
Second floor apartment of about 90 square meters with covered parking space. Two bedrooms ba…
$116,262
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5 room apartment in Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 86 m²
Two apartments on the first floor (the only two units in the condominium) two apartments: 1)…
Price on request
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6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 130 m²
First floor apartment without lift in a small condominium. Two bedrooms bedroom two bathroom…
$144,165
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6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 100 m²
Newly built apartments in class A4+ in various types of about 100 square meters. Quality fin…
$279,030
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Apartment 12 rooms in Terni, Italy
Apartment 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 300 m²
Apartment in historic center to the 2 ° floor and mansard roof and floor rebuilt Garden and …
$207,309
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4 room apartment in Terni, Italy
4 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Flat ground floor apartment in condominium of six units Living room kitchenette two rooms ba…
$104,636
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8 room apartment in Terni, Italy
8 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 120 m²
Large first floor apartment. Living room, kitchen with balcony, three bedrooms, bathroom, an…
$69,757
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Apartment 55 rooms in Terni, Italy
Apartment 55 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 55
Area 100 m²
Apartment with garage on the first floor with lift two bedrooms bathroom living room kitchen…
$145,328
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4 room apartment in Terni, Italy
4 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Apartment a short stroll from the sea Second floor with elevator Two bedrooms two baths a da…
Price on request
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5 room apartment in Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
Apartment of 110 square meters on the second floor without elevator in a building of six uni…
Price on request
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4 room apartment in Terni, Italy
4 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 50 m²
Apartment of 50 sqm with 60 sqm terrace Living room kitchen bedroom bathroom All the service…
$58,131
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6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 90 m²
Apartment of 90 sqm on the fourth floor with elevator Building of 1965 General good conditio…
$110,449
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5 room apartment in Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 82 m²
Newly built apartments to be customized in-house. Cuts from 82 to 110 sqm Garage balconies C…
$139,515
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4 room apartment in Terni, Italy
4 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 60 m²
Attic on the second floor without lift, two bedrooms, bathroom, living area with kitchenette…
$88,682
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6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 90 m²
Second floor apartment in a six-unit condominium in a panoramic position with sea and mounta…
$81,384
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5 room apartment in Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Second floor apartment without lift in a small recently renovated condominium. Three bedroom…
$139,515
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6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 90 m²
Building a stone's throw from the center of recently built and customize Various solutions r…
Price on request
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6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 110 m²
First floor apartment with lift. Construction in the 60s but with works carried out over the…
$93,010
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5 room apartment in Terni, Italy
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 90 m²
90 sqm apartment plus garage. Two bedrooms bathroom living room kitchen two terraces. Genera…
$86,379
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6 room apartment in Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 100 m²
Apartment in historic center in a reasonable state (desirable restructuring partial) entranc…
Price on request
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