Apartments for sale in Terni, Italy

40 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
4 room apartment
Terni, Italy
4
60 m²
Attic on the second floor without lift, two bedrooms, bathroom, living area with kitchenette…
€60,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6
130 m²
First floor apartment without lift in a small condominium. Two bedrooms bedroom two bathroom…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Terni, Italy
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5
100 m²
Newly built apartments in class A with photovoltaic system. Customizable surfaces from 100 t…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Terni, Italy
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3
50 m²
Furnished apartment on the fourth floor with elevator a few steps from the sea Living area w…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5
85 m²
Attic with quality finishes second floor with elevator and outdoor stairs with private entra…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Terni, Italy
4
65 m²
Apartment in the historic center with living room with kitchenette bedroom bedroom bathroom …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room apartment
Terni, Italy
60
2 500 m²
Hotel 70's under renovation on 5 levels plus basement and attic floor restaurant with 200 se…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Terni, Italy
5
110 m²
Apartment of 110 square meters on the second floor without elevator in a building of six uni…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Terni, Italy
2
67 m²
GA-V001411. Новые двухкомнатные апартаменты с террасой в Пескьера-дель-ГардаПредлагаем к п…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3
85 m²
ЕС-141019-3. Квартира в недавно построенном доме в г. КоррополиКвартира для продажи в недавн…
€107,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3
50 m²
GM-CPA-TR-MAYA. Трехкомнатная квартира в 100 метрах от моряТрехкомнатная квартира в 100 метр…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Terni, Italy
2
46 m²
GM-CPA-L19ROSS. Изумительная двухкомнатная квартира с видом на море в Коста ПарадизоИзумител…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3
43 m²
GM-CPA-B16TIOS. Трехкомнатная квартира в Коста ПарадизоТрехкомнатная квартира в Коста Паради…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3
47 m²
GM-CPA - B7PET. Двухкомнатная квартира расположена в нижней части Коста ПарадизоДвухкомнатна…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3
75 m²
GM-CAS-SD2. Квартира в историческом центре средневекового города КастельсардоТрехкомнатная к…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Terni, Italy
4
250 m²
ABI-1500I. Очаровательные апартаменты с видом на озеро МаджореОчаровательные апартаменты с в…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment
Terni, Italy
VB-090617. Шикарная резиденция в городе КомоРезиденция является реконструкцией виллы, к кото…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Terni, Italy
4
130 m²
AL-99. Апартаменты в Алассио с видом на мореАпартаменты находятся на первой линии холмов пре…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6
140 m²
First floor apartment in a condominium of only two apartments. Entrance, living room, kitche…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
5
85 m²
Attic located on the third floor without lift, all furnished in good condition. Composed of …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room apartment with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
6
125 m²
Apartment in a condominium of eight units. First floor below street with three bedrooms bath…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Terni, Italy
3
50 m²
Renovated apartment on the 4th floor with elevator living area with kitchenette bathroom dou…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
5
100 m²
Apartment in semi-detached house First floor no elevator Living room kitchen Two bedrooms ba…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
4
60 m²
First floor apartment with elevator Living area with kitchenette bedroom bathroom bathroom 2…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
5
80 m²
Ground floor apartment (with possibility of independent entrance) Two bedrooms living room d…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with bathroom
Terni, Italy
5
90 m²
Apartment on the second floor two steps from the center No lift Two rooms bathroom living ro…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room apartment with bathroom
Terni, Italy
6
90 m²
Apartment of 90 sqm on the fourth floor with elevator Building of 1965 General good conditio…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Search using the map
