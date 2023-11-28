UAE
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Salo
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Salo, Italy
22 properties total found
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
2
1
65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
2
1
65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Salo, Italy
3
2
115 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€575,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Salo, Italy
3
2
115 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Salo, Italy
3
2
85 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€482,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
2
1
70 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
2
1
65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€344,600
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Ingresso Indipendente
Salo, Italy
3
2
105 m²
Are you looking for a spacious and comfortable apartment with a private garden in a peaceful…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico
Salo, Italy
4
2
105 m²
We propose for sale a delightful flat located in a quiet residential area of Salò, a stone's…
€420,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
6
3
180 m²
This wonderful penthouse on two levels with a glimpse of Lake View, is located in the heart …
€795,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Salo, Italy
2
1
70 m²
In Salò, in the old town centre and a few steps from the Lungolago Zanardelli and the beach,…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with swimming pool
Salo, Italy
2
104 m²
GH-LV04820-1C. Апартаменты в комплексе в городе СалоСало, в историческом центре, в нескольки…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Salo, Italy
3
108 m²
GH-LV04815-5C. Апартаменты в отремонтированном здании центр СалоСало, в историческом центре,…
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3
113 m²
GH-LV04907-C1. Новый пентхаус в СалоМы предлагаем к продаже трехкомнатную квартиру на третье…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
3 room apartment
Salo, Italy
4
160 m²
GA-V000993. Пентхаус в продаже в Сало / Италия В историческом центре города Сало с выходом н…
€870,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3
132 m²
GA-V000992. Трёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Сало / Италия В историческом центре города Са…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3
180 m²
GH-LV01573. Таунхаус в резиденции с бассейном. Таунхаус в резиденции с бассейном. Современны…
€1,04M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
3 room apartment
Villa di Salo, Italy
4
650 m²
VB-30007. Исторические апартаменты в СалоСтруктура представляет собой элегантную историческу…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2
47 m²
GH-LV03663. Милая квартирка с частным садомВ резиденции на несколько квартир, мы предлагаем …
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2
47 m²
GH-LV03662. Двухкомнатная квартира с видом на озероСало. В резиденции на несколько квартир, …
€193,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3
1
97 m²
In Roè Volciano, just a few steps from the lake promenade and the centre of Salò, we offer y…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with internet, with heating
Salo, Italy
2
70 m²
The new apartments are located on Lake Garda, in Moniga del Garda, Lombardy. The residence h…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
