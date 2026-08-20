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Apartments for sale in Salo, Italy

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19 properties total found
3 room apartment in Villa di Salo, Italy
3 room apartment
Villa di Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
$527,723
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2 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
GA-V000992. Трёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Сало / Италия В историческом центре города Са…
$527,490
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
GH-LV04907-C1. Новый пентхаус в СалоМы предлагаем к продаже трехкомнатную квартиру на третье…
$398,548
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
GH-LV06375. Spacious apartment in the center with a view of the lake.In the center of the to…
$562,656
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
GH-LV01573. Таунхаус в резиденции с бассейном. Таунхаус в резиденции с бассейном. Современны…
$1,21M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
GA-V000993. Пентхаус в продаже в Сало / Италия В историческом центре города Сало с выходом н…
$1,02M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
GH-LV04815-5C. Апартаменты в отремонтированном здании центр СалоСало, в историческом центре,…
$480,602
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Salo, Italy
Apartment
Salo, Italy
Area 85 m²
GH-PV006493-3. Exclusive three-bedroom apartment with gardenoffers for sale this charming ap…
$565,000
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
GH-LV04820-1C. Апартаменты в комплексе в городе СалоСало, в историческом центре, в нескольки…
$445,436
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 room apartment in Villa di Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Villa di Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
$350,356
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1 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
In Salò, in the old town centre and a few steps from the Lungolago Zanardelli and the beach,…
$197,075
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
$767,279
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2 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Are you looking for a spacious and comfortable apartment with a private garden in a peaceful…
$383,201
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3 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
This wonderful penthouse on two levels with a glimpse of Lake View, is located in the heart …
$870,414
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3 room apartment in Villa di Salo, Italy
3 room apartment
Villa di Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
$629,545
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3 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
We propose for sale a delightful flat located in a quiet residential area of Salò, a stone's…
$459,842
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
$767,279
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
$377,289
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3 room apartment in Villa di Salo, Italy
3 room apartment
Villa di Salo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale this charming flat located in Cunettone, only 2.5 km fro…
$656,917
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