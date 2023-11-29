UAE
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Bordighera
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Bordighera, Italy
1 BHK
5
2 BHK
19
3 BHK
10
Apartment
Clear all
35 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
92 m²
KK-3T34. Новая трехкомнатная квартира у моря в Италии. БордигераВ центре уютного курора Запа…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
2
72 m²
LH-3B70. Квартира в продаже в БордигереКупить недорогую/квартиру у моря в Бордигере, Лигурия…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
2
69 m²
LH-3B12. Квартира в продаже в городе БордигераКупить квартиру с новым ремонтом и террасой р…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
2
57 m²
LH-3B11. Квартира в продаже в БордигереИнвестиции в недвижимость, Италия, Лигурия, Бордигера…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
115 m²
LH-3Q20. Трехкомнатная квартира на продажу в БордигереВ центре Бордигеры, рядом магазины и в…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
100 m²
LH-3Q94. Продажa четырехкомнатной квартиры в Бордгере На первом этаже небольшого уютного дву…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
141 m²
LH-3Q08. Квартира с видом на море в БордигереНа первой возвышенности Бордигеры, в привилегир…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
115 m²
LH-3T41. Купить квартиру в вилле в БордигереНа панорамной возвышенности Бордигеры продается …
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
2
41 m²
LH-3B09. Квартира у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераКупить недорогую недвижимость - квартир…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
225 m²
FP-T510. Элитная квартира в центре города БордигераВ историческом здании начала ХХ века, рас…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
85 m²
LH-3T34. Квартира с новом ремонтом у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ центре уютного курор…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
100 m²
LH-3T62. Новая квартира в новострое у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ центральной части о…
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
138 m²
LH-3T20. Квартира-пентхаус в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераНа первом холме курортного города Бор…
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
98 m²
LH-3T55. Апартаменты у моря в Бордигере, Лигурия, ИталияВ центральном, одном из наиболее экс…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
140 m²
LH-3Q10. Квартира-пентхаус с видом на море в продаже в Лигурии, БордигераНа первом холме г. …
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
2
72 m²
LH-3B13. Продажа элитных апартаментов у моря в Бордигере, Лигурия, ИталияВ самом престижном …
€310,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
80 m²
LH-3T25. Продажа апаратментов с видом на море. Лигурия, Боордигера, ИталияНа одной из наибол…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
160 m²
KK-IV869. Привлекательная квартира в Бордигера Привлекательная квартира площадью 160 квадрат…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
140 m²
KK-IV789. Современная квартира с потрясающим видом на мореВ недавно построенном жилом компле…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
225 m²
FP-510. Элитная квартира в историческом здании начала ХХ векаВ историческом здании начала ХХ…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
130 m²
KK-Bessonе. Апартаменты 130 кв м класса Люкс-Престиж в БордигереАпартаменты 130 кв м класса …
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
65 m²
LH-3T13. Квартира с новым ремонтом у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ самом центре курортн…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
83 m²
LH-3T43. Квартира с новым ремонтом в Бордигере, Лигурия, ИталияВ самом центре очаровательног…
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
100 m²
LH-3T32. Трехкомнатная квартира у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ самом сердце небольшого…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
200 m²
KK-3Q35. Четырехкомнатная квартира с видом на море в БордигереПрямо на берегу моря, в эксклю…
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
180 m²
KK-IV872. Апартаменты в резиденциальной престижной зоне БордигерыВ резиденциальной престижно…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
160 m²
LH-3Q23. Квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераНа панорамной возвышенности не…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
5
270 m²
LH-3Q22. Квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераНа первой возвышенности уютног…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
125 m²
LH-3Q25. Престижная недвижимость - апартаменты у моря в Италии, БордигераВ самом престижном …
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3
75 m²
LH-3T86. Квартира с садом в Лигурии - Трехкомнатная квартира в вилле в БордигереВ престижном…
€410,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
