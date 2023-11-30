Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy

2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€850,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€950,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€500,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
€830,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€450,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
In a newly built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores …
€490,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€440,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
€290,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
In a quiet residential area only 800 m from the centre of Garda, in a well-kept residential …
€312,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
In a quiet residential area only 800 m from the centre of Garda, in a well-kept residential …
€340,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
GH-SV00083. Отремонтированная квартира с видом на озероВ Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, всего в 15…
€275,000
3 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
GA-V001303. НОВАЯ ЧЕТЫРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА НА ПЕРВОМ ЭТАЖЕ В В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположе…
€430,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
GA-V001289. ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ КВАРТИРА В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположенная в новом районе деревни …
€450,000
3 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
GA-V001372. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
€245,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
GA-V001373. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
€240,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
GA-V001414. Новая трехкомнатная квартира с террасой и солярием в Пескьера-дель-ГардаПредла…
€325,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
GA-V001444. Современная элегантная вилла в Пескьера-дель-ГардаВ элегантном жилом комплексе и…
€520,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
GA-V001302. Новая трехкомнатная квартира на первом этаже в цен в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРаспол…
€330,000
2 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
GH-SV00009. Просторные апартаменты в двух шагах от центраВ нескольких минутах от центра горо…
€195,000
3 room apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
GH-SV00068. Квартира на первой линии в здании с частным пляжемВнутри этого элитного здания б…
€870,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
In Peschiera del Garda, just a few minutes from the lake and the main services, we offer a n…
€278,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
As you cross the entrance to the flat, you are surrounded by the open space of the living ar…
€795,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Peschiera del Garda in a very central location within a Residence with swimming pool, we pro…
€635,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Only 2 minutes by foot from the lake and from the centre of Peschiera del Garda, we offer a …
€747,000
