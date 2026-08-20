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Apartments for sale in Peschiera del Garda, Italy

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27 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
GA-V001372. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
$287,189
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-SV00002_BdS5. New apartment with its own garden.In a newly built residence located in Pes…
$527,490
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
GA-V001373. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
$281,328
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
GA-V001444. Современная элегантная вилла в Пескьера-дель-ГардаВ элегантном жилом комплексе и…
$609,544
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
GA-V001303. НОВАЯ ЧЕТЫРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА НА ПЕРВОМ ЭТАЖЕ В В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположе…
$504,046
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
GA-V001414. Новая трехкомнатная квартира с террасой и солярием в Пескьера-дель-ГардаПредла…
$380,965
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
GA-V001289. ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ КВАРТИРА В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположенная в новом районе деревни …
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
GH-SV00083. Отремонтированная квартира с видом на озероВ Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, всего в 15…
$322,355
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
GA-V001302. Новая трехкомнатная квартира на первом этаже в цен в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРаспол…
$386,826
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
GH-SV00068. Квартира на первой линии в здании с частным пляжемВнутри этого элитного здания б…
$1,02M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
In a quiet residential area only 800 m from the centre of Garda, in a well-kept residential …
$372,253
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1 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
$317,510
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2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
$1,04M
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2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
$908,735
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3 bedroom apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
As you cross the entrance to the flat, you are surrounded by the open space of the living ar…
$870,414
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2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Only 2 minutes by foot from the lake and from the centre of Peschiera del Garda, we offer a …
$817,861
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2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
In a quiet residential area only 800 m from the centre of Garda, in a well-kept residential …
$341,597
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2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
$1,04M
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2 bedroom apartment in Broglie, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Broglie, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
In Peschiera del Garda, just a few minutes from the lake and the main services, we offer a n…
$304,371
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2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
$492,687
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3 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
$930,632
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3 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
$1,04M
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1 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
$547,430
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1 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Peschiera del Garda in a very central location within a Residence with swimming pool, we pro…
$695,237
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2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
$481,739
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2 bedroom apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
In the picturesque setting of Peschiera del Garda, a short distance from the heart of the ci…
$316,415
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2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
In a newly built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores …
$536,482
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