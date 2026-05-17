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Apartments for sale in Maderno, Italy

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13 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
GH-LV04402-C. Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$580,239
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
GH-LV06538. Newly built apartment in Gardona RivieraWe offer for sale an exclusive three-bed…
$492,324
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
GH-LV04439-D. Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$621,266
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
AdriastarAdriastar
3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
GH-LV04402-C. Apartments in a beautiful 18th century building.This modern apartment is locat…
$580,239
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
This modern accommodation is located inside the Corte Benaco Residence in Toscolano Maderno,…
$394,150
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1 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
$214,264
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MontbelMontbel
2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
On the Lakefront of Maderno, immersed in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an enc…
$307,864
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1 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
On the lakeside of Maderno, in the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we find an charming Resi…
$214,264
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, we propose an elegant attic recently completely reno…
$372,253
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3 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
In the heart of the historic centre of Maderno, just a few steps from Piazza S. Marco, we pr…
$602,174
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1 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
We offer for sale a spacious two-room apartment finely furnished, located in a privileged po…
$350,356
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
In Toscolano-Maderno, one of the jewels of Lake Garda, we propose a three-room flat on the g…
$349,261
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
In the heart of the historic centre of Maderno, just a few steps from Piazza S. Marco, we pr…
$322,984
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