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Apartments for sale in Ventimiglia, Italy

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ventimiglia, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Ventimiglia, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
KK-VENT-001. Квартира на набережной в Вентимилье с видом на мореКвартира на набережной в Вен…
$586,100
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Ventimiglia, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Ventimiglia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 6
On the first coastline with sea views is an exclusive penthouse of about 210 square meters w…
$1,94M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ventimiglia, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ventimiglia, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
KK-IV771. Квартира в престижном жилом комплексеВ престижном жилом комплексе, расположенном н…
$761,930
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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