Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Tuscany, Italy

;
Lucca
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Grosseto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
SG-Ap_Gr_129_ Residence2. Новый апартамент в резиденциальном комплексеРезиденция 4* состоит …
$2,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
IT-050319-1. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 70 кв.м. на 3 этаже Распо…
$280 442
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Viareggio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Viareggio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
$701 105
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Apartment in Livorno, Italy
Apartment
Livorno, Italy
Area 110 m²
Reconstruction is required!The building consists of 12 apartments.The villa is surrounded by…
$58 096
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
In Tonfano, located in front of the sea, with fantastic sea view and beaches, we offer a sem…
$1,64M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tuscany, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Tuscany, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Italy, Tuscany! Beautiful, new apartment 7 km from the sea and the park with magnificent pin…
$156 858
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 2/2
LUKKA (TOSKANA) // 195 KV M // 3 Bedrooms // 3 Bathrooms // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesLocate…
$1,68M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
LUKKA (TOSKANA) // 125 KV M // 1 Bedroom // 1 Bathroom // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesThe apar…
$1,02M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
LUKKA (TOSKANA) // 172 KV M // 2 Bedrooms // 2 Bathrooms // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesThe ap…
$1,57M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
The apartment is located on the first floor of the villa. They have a separate entrance. The…
$790 100
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
LUCKA (TOSCANA) // 152 KV M // 3 Bedrooms // 2 Bathrooms // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesThe ap…
$1,39M
Leave a request

Property types in Tuscany

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Tuscany, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go