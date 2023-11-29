UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Tuscany
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Tuscany, Italy
1 BHK
3
2 BHK
10
3 BHK
8
Apartment
Clear all
30 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Murlo, Italy
8
3
190 m²
3
Wonderful and atmospheric, fully licensed farm with 13 hectares of land, of which over one h…
€589,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
2 room apartment in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Grosseto, Italy
1
1
65 m²
1/2
Gracious and well-kept flat on the first and top floor of a holiday house complex. Bright an…
€147,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room apartment
Viareggio, Italy
4
150 m²
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
2 room apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
3
80 m²
IT-050319. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 80 кв.м. на 1 этаже, распол…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
3 room apartment
Grosseto, Italy
4
230 m²
SG-Ap_Gr_129_ Residence2. Новый апартамент в резиденциальном комплексеРезиденция 4* состоит …
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
1 room apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
2
70 m²
IT-050319-1. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 70 кв.м. на 3 этаже Распо…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
1 room apartment
Pienza, Italy
2
44 m²
IS-190717-2. Прекрасные апартаменты в новом жилом комплексежылой и туристический комплекс, п…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Pietrasanta, Italy
5
4
181 m²
In Tonfano, located in front of the sea, with fantastic sea view and beaches, we offer a sem…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with yard
Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
3
60 m²
1
Tuscany, Castillo Apartments with a separate entrance and a kindergarten a few meters from t…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
3
60 m²
1
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with basement
Tuscany, Italy
4
90 m²
1
Italy Castillo Apartments in the new modern complex Modern building of 9 apartments. Surroun…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment in city center, near infrastructure, with Коммуникации проведены
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
220 m²
Beautiful apartments are located in the historic center of Florence, Tuscany Apartment is l…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment in city center, with internet, with heating
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
The beautiful apartment is located on the second floor of an ancient building in the samomo …
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment in city center, with internet, with heating
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 m²
Florence, apartment in a quiet neighborhood. The area of the apartment is 70 square meters, …
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Pisa, Italy
2 m²
The new apartments are located in a new building in Riparbelle, Tuscany. There is a swimming…
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Pisa, Italy
2
90 m²
Nice apartments are located in Montescudaio, Tuscany. The apartment is located in a typical …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room apartment with garage, with garden, with alarm system
Grosseto, Italy
11
2 500 m²
Beautiful complex located in Grocceto, Lazio The house consists of 9 beautiful apartments w…
€15,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with garden
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
5
420 m²
Luxury apartment located in the heart of Florence, Tuscany Loft area is 420 sq. m, and terr…
€3,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with garden, near infrastructure, with Коммуникации проведены
Siena, Italy
3
250 m²
Beautiful apartments are located on the ground floor of an ancient villa in Montepulciano, T…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2
125 m²
Florence, a stunning two-storey apartment. The apartment has 2 terraces, one of which is 100…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3
130 m²
Florence, an apartment in a green and quiet neighborhood. The area of the apartment is 130 s…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2
100 m²
Florence, the apartment is completely renovated. In a beautiful area of the city, within wal…
€355,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with garden
Pisa, Italy
2
250 m²
Pisa, a prestigious apartment in a historic building. Just 20km from Pisa airport, and to th…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with garden
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2
80 m²
Florence, an apartment in a unique historic building. Several apartments will be renovated i…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3
115 m²
Florence, the apartment is in good condition and at a favorable price. The area of the apart…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3
95 m²
The beautiful apartment is located in the prestigious district of Florence, Tuscany. The apa…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2
90 m²
Florence, the apartment is in excellent condition at a favorable price. The apartment is loc…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2
100 m²
Florence, apartment with excellent renovation. The area of the apartment is 100 square meter…
€255,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with internet, with heating, near infrastructure
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2
73 m²
Florence, apartment in the last phase of construction. The apartment is equipped with indepe…
€215,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with internet, with heating
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
1
50 m²
Florence, a lovely apartment with a great renovation. The apartment is located in a good are…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Tuscany, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL