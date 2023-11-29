Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Tuscany, Italy

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
10
3 BHK
8
30 properties total found
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Murlo, Italy
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Murlo, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
Wonderful and atmospheric, fully licensed farm with 13 hectares of land, of which over one h…
€589,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
2 room apartment in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн in Grosseto, Italy
2 room apartment in good condition, with high speed internet access, with бассейн
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
Gracious and well-kept flat on the first and top floor of a holiday house complex. Bright an…
€147,000
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
3 room apartment in Viareggio, Italy
3 room apartment
Viareggio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
€600,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
2 room apartment in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
2 room apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
IT-050319. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 80 кв.м. на 1 этаже, распол…
€200,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
3 room apartment in Grosseto, Italy
3 room apartment
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
SG-Ap_Gr_129_ Residence2. Новый апартамент в резиденциальном комплексеРезиденция 4* состоит …
€2,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
1 room apartment in Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
1 room apartment
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
IT-050319-1. Квартира в Монте Аржентарио ТосканаВ продаже квартира 70 кв.м. на 3 этаже Распо…
€240,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
1 room apartment in Pienza, Italy
1 room apartment
Pienza, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
IS-190717-2. Прекрасные апартаменты в новом жилом комплексежылой и туристический комплекс, п…
€200,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Pietrasanta, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Pietrasanta, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
In Tonfano, located in front of the sea, with fantastic sea view and beaches, we offer a sem…
€1,50M
3 room apartment with yard in Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
3 room apartment with yard
Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Tuscany, Castillo Apartments with a separate entrance and a kindergarten a few meters from t…
€250,000
3 room apartment in Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
3 room apartment
Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
€235,000
4 room apartment with basement in Tuscany, Italy
4 room apartment with basement
Tuscany, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Italy Castillo Apartments in the new modern complex Modern building of 9 apartments. Surroun…
€320,000
Apartment in city center, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment in city center, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 220 m²
Beautiful apartments are located in the historic center of Florence, Tuscany Apartment is l…
€2,50M
Apartment in city center, with internet, with heating in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment in city center, with internet, with heating
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 2 m²
The beautiful apartment is located on the second floor of an ancient building in the samomo …
€265,000
Apartment in city center, with internet, with heating in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Apartment in city center, with internet, with heating
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Area 2 m²
Florence, apartment in a quiet neighborhood. The area of the apartment is 70 square meters, …
€180,000
Apartment with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Pisa, Italy
Apartment with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Pisa, Italy
Area 2 m²
The new apartments are located in a new building in Riparbelle, Tuscany. There is a swimming…
€135,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Pisa, Italy
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Pisa, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Nice apartments are located in Montescudaio, Tuscany. The apartment is located in a typical …
€250,000
9 room apartment with garage, with garden, with alarm system in Grosseto, Italy
9 room apartment with garage, with garden, with alarm system
Grosseto, Italy
Bedrooms 11
Area 2 500 m²
Beautiful complex located in Grocceto, Lazio The house consists of 9 beautiful apartments w…
€15,00M
5 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with garden in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
5 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with garden
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
Luxury apartment located in the heart of Florence, Tuscany Loft area is 420 sq. m, and terr…
€3,60M
3 room apartment with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Siena, Italy
3 room apartment with garden, near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Siena, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Beautiful apartments are located on the ground floor of an ancient villa in Montepulciano, T…
€1,000,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
Florence, a stunning two-storey apartment. The apartment has 2 terraces, one of which is 100…
€550,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Florence, an apartment in a green and quiet neighborhood. The area of the apartment is 130 s…
€390,000
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Florence, the apartment is completely renovated. In a beautiful area of the city, within wal…
€355,000
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with garden in Pisa, Italy
2 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with garden
Pisa, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 250 m²
Pisa, a prestigious apartment in a historic building. Just 20km from Pisa airport, and to th…
€350,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with garden in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with garden
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Florence, an apartment in a unique historic building. Several apartments will be renovated i…
€300,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Florence, the apartment is in good condition and at a favorable price. The area of the apart…
€285,000
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 room apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
The beautiful apartment is located in the prestigious district of Florence, Tuscany. The apa…
€275,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Florence, the apartment is in excellent condition at a favorable price. The apartment is loc…
€275,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Florence, apartment with excellent renovation. The area of the apartment is 100 square meter…
€255,000
2 room apartment with internet, with heating, near infrastructure in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment with internet, with heating, near infrastructure
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Florence, apartment in the last phase of construction. The apartment is equipped with indepe…
€215,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with internet, with heating in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
1 room apartment with furniture, with internet, with heating
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Florence, a lovely apartment with a great renovation. The apartment is located in a good are…
€150,000
Properties features in Tuscany, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
