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Apartments for sale in Calabria, Italy

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Calabria, Italy
Apartment
Calabria, Italy
Apartment for sale in good bridge on the 2nd floor in Monasterace (RC) Calabria near the sea…
$59,509
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1 bedroom apartment in Monasterace, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Monasterace, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Apartment with sea view in Calabria.Urgent sale,Ideal for a daily rental.Yield 18.5% a year.…
$46,605
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