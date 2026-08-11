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Apartments for sale in Varazze, Italy

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Varazze, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Varazze, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
KK-280416-10. Аппартаменты аттико в ВараццеАпартаменты двухуровневые 150квм + соляриум личны…
$1,52M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Varazze, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Varazze, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
KK-280416-11. А партаменты в новой резиденции. Порт ВараццеНедавно сданная в эксплуатацию ре…
$890,872
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Varazze, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Varazze, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
KK-280416-9. Двухуровневые апартаменты в ВараццеВ Варацце новый дом почти с полной отделкой …
$820,540
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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