Apartments for sale in Alassio, Italy

3 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
DH-966. Квартира Алассио Италия 300м2Алассио пентхаус в старинном здании в уникальном положе…
€2,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
DH-783. Квартира Алассио Италия 200м2Алассио, престижный и эксклюзивный район, предлагаем ва…
€1,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
DH-351. Квартира Алассио Италия 180м2Пентхаус после ремонта, имеет роскошный 2-х этажный сол…
€3,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
DH-782. Квартира Алассио ИталияКвартира расположена в самом центре Алассио, в старинном пала…
€550,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
DH-785. Квартира Алассио Италия 220м2Пентхаус расположен в центре города, 110 кв.м, отличный…
€850,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
4 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
DH-965. Квартира Алассио ИталияСрочная продажа пентхауса в Алассио, на проспекте Hanbury. П…
€1,60M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment in Alassio, Italy
Apartment
Alassio, Italy
Area 45 m²
KK-170220-3. Новый стильный комплекс в АлассиоВарианты квартир  от 235,000 за 45квм - все с …
€235,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
4 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
AL-103. Апартаменты на двух уровнях в АлассиоАпартаменты в городе Алассио, находятся на двух…
€2,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
AL-100. Шикарный пентхаус с панорамным видом на море в АлассиоШикарный пентхаус в Алассио, н…
€1,80M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
AL-97. Престижные апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоПрестижные апартаменты на море, в гор…
€1,58M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
5 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
5 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
AL-104. Большой пентхаус в Алассио с видом на мореПродается большой шикарный пенхаус в курор…
€8,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
AL-95. Пентхаус с большой терассой и видом на море в АлассиоПентхаус в историческом центре к…
€1,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
AL-98. Великолепные апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоАпартаменты в курортном городе Алас…
€1,60M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
1 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
AS-BAHF-22. Апартаменты-мансарда в зоне Порта АлассиоВ Алассио, в зоне Порта предлагаем удив…
€2,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
AS-TF-65. 3-х комнатные апартаменты в двух шагах от моря в АлассиоВ историческом центре горо…
€1,60M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
AS-PM-222. Апартаменты в колониальном стиле в АлассиоЭта элегантная квартира находится в пре…
€1,70M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
AS-PAH-39. Апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоПредлагаем апартаменты после полного ремонта…
€1,70M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
AS-PAH-181. Пентхаусы в центре АлассиоВ западной зоне Алассио, рядом с Отелем “Спиаджа” пред…
€1,70M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
KK-E&VW-0237QZ. Апартаменты в резиденциальном престижном новом комплексеВ резиденциальном пр…
€780,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
LH-4T01. Новые квартиры/апартаменты с видом на море в Алассио, Лигурия, ИталияВ тихом, уютно…
€600,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
KK-A-AL27. Апартаменты в Алассио рядом с пляжемАпартаменты (не новые - нужен косметический …
€1,10M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
KK-Q-AL4. Уникальные апартаменты в АлассиоАпартаменты модерн в 130квм в 4х этажном палаццо с…
€1,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
KK-T-AL19. Дизайнерская квартира с красивым видом на мореВ красивом только что полностью рек…
€980,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment in Alassio, Italy
Apartment
Alassio, Italy
Area 45 m²
KK-170220-5. Новый элитный комплекс в Алассио Совершенно новая резиденция с видом на залив А…
€198,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
