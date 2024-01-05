Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Verbania, Italy

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
17
3 BHK
8
Apartment To archive
32 properties total found
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
VB-20057. Апартаменты с видом на озере МаджореОзеро Маджоре, Стреза. Трехкомнатная квартира …
€265,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
1 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
FP-T205. Грациозная Квартира на продажу на холме Стрезы В Бинде, один из посёлков Стрезы, п…
€160,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
FP-T382. Грациозная Квартира на продажу на холме Стреза в Магоньино Грациозная квартира с в…
€170,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 189 m²
FP-T461. Элегантные Апартаменты с домиком для гостей в продаже в СтрезеПрестижные апартамент…
€1,000,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 162 m²
FP-T341. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » СтрезаНа холме Стрезы в посёлке Би…
€340,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
ID - 20061. VB-Апартаменты с садом в СтрезеАпартаменты в резиденции со светским парком, с ви…
€330,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
ID - 20056. VB- Апартаменты с видом в СтрезеОзеро Маджоре, Стреза. Уникальный вид на острова…
€320,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
4 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 142 m²
FP-T214. Квартира в Стреса с видом на озеро на 180° и на острова БорромеоКвартира с видом на…
€420,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
FP-T329. Грациозная квартира в жилом комплексе, в хорошем состоянииГрациозная квартира в мал…
€260,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
FP-T374. Квартира с видом на озеро в СтрезеНа холме Стрезы, в жилом комплексе с двумя бассей…
€190,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
FP-T320. Грациозная квартира в центре СтрезыГрациозная квартира в центре Стрезы на втором эт…
€250,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
5 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
5 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
FP-T508. В Срезе, продается небольшое здание Здание находится на набережной города Стреза, с…
€1,000,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 480 m²
FP-3307. Роскошные апартаменты в престижной старинной вилле конца 18 векаНедалеко от центра …
€2,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
FP-T459. Пентхаус на третьем этаже в городе СтрезаВ одном км. от центра Стреза, в элегантном…
€680,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
FP-T428. Грациозная двухуровневая квартира в СтрезеГрациозная двухуровневая квартира располо…
€550,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
VB-APTRS. Просторная квартира с видом на озеро в СтрезеВ новом жилом комплексе всего из 2 кв…
€650,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
FP-0031. Престижная квартира на продажу в Вербании с садом и видом на озеро МаджореПродается…
€570,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
FP-T457. Двухуровневая квартира в центре ВербанииВ элегантном особнячке в центре Вербании, в…
€350,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
1 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
FP- 0084. Продается квартира в Бавено на первом этаже исторической виллы БарберисПродается к…
€600,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
1 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
FP-T234. Квартира с видом на острова БорромеоВ Стрезе, с панорамным расположением и видом на…
€175,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
PL- PR_A03. Стреза. Пентхаус с видом на озероСтреза. Просторный пентхаус с террасами и потря…
€330,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
1 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
PL-PR-A12. Недавно отреставрированная квартира с видом на озероВ красивой резиденции, погру…
€250,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
PL-PR_A21. Стреза. Квартира с видом на озероВ хорошем жилом комплексе с бассейном, предлагае…
€300,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
FP-T368. Квартира в нескольких шагах от центра СтрезыКвартира в нескольких шагах от центра С…
€430,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
VB-SNSTR. Квартира в резиденции с бассейном в СтрезеКвартира находится в 2 км от центра горо…
€330,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
VB-STRAZ. Апаратаменты в Стрезе с видом на остров БеллаАпартаменты находятся на первом этаже…
€500,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
FP-100817-1. Квартира в центре Стрезы, с видом на острова БорромеоВ Стрезе, в нескольких шаг…
€430,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
VB-STRN. Квартира в новой резиденции с видом и садикомВ новой резиденции с бассейном в город…
€340,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
FP-100817. Квартира в Стрезе с видом на острова Борромео и на озеро МаджореКвартира в Стрезе…
€680,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
ISM-060417-11. Пентхаус с видом на озеро! - СтрезаСтреза - пентхаус, полностью отремонтиров…
€660,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

