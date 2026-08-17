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Apartments for sale in Comunita montana della Valle Sabbia, Italy

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2 BHK
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4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-LV05281. Apartment overlooking the lake in the monastery of the XVII century.In the town …
$427,853
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2 bedroom apartment in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In Peracque, a mountain hamlet in the municipality of Villanuova sul Clisi, immersed in gree…
$399,624
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1 bedroom apartment in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
In the Canneto area, a wonderful hilly hamlet of Villanuova sul Clisi, just a 10-minute driv…
$175,178
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2 bedroom apartment in Roe Volciano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Roe Volciano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
In Roè Volciano, just a few steps from the lake promenade and the centre of Salò, we offer y…
$290,138
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Properties features in Comunita montana della Valle Sabbia, Italy

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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