  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Comunita montana della valle Sabbia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Comunita montana della valle Sabbia, Italy

2 properties total found
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
In the Canneto area, a wonderful hilly hamlet of Villanuova sul Clisi, just a 10-minute driv…
€160,000
per month
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico, with Ingresso Indipendente
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In Peracque, a mountain hamlet in the municipality of Villanuova sul Clisi, immersed in gree…
€365,000
per month
