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Apartments for sale in Lucca, Italy

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7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Viareggio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Viareggio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
РО-290818. Красивая просторная квартира в городе ВиареджиоКрасивая просторная квартира 150 м…
$703,320
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3 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 2/2
LUKKA (TOSKANA) // 195 KV M // 3 Bedrooms // 3 Bathrooms // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesLocate…
$1,68M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
LUCKA (TOSCANA) // 152 KV M // 3 Bedrooms // 2 Bathrooms // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesThe ap…
$1,39M
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3 bedroom apartment in Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Marina di Pietrasanta, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 181 m²
In Tonfano, located in front of the sea, with fantastic sea view and beaches, we offer a sem…
$1,64M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
LUKKA (TOSKANA) // 172 KV M // 2 Bedrooms // 2 Bathrooms // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesThe ap…
$1,57M
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1 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
LUKKA (TOSKANA) // 125 KV M // 1 Bedroom // 1 Bathroom // Garden // 2 Parking SpacesThe apar…
$1,02M
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Lucca, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
The apartment is located on the first floor of the villa. They have a separate entrance. The…
$790,100
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