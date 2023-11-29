UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Sicily
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Sicily, Italy
1 BHK
4
2 BHK
17
3 BHK
11
Apartment
Clear all
36 properties total found
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
3
2
124 m²
AREA: New area - ADDRESS: Via Toscanini – Cianciana (Ag) ROOMS: 5, plus kitchen + bathrooms.…
€69,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
3
2
149 m²
Second and third floor apartments in the Historic Town Center of Cianciana in Salita Regina …
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2
1
90 m²
Apartment with panoramic sea views near the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). The apartment cover…
€99,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Sciacca, Italy
2
1
75 m²
Apartment with panoramic sea views near the beach of Torre Macauda (AG). The apartment cover…
€74,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
AG, Italy
2
2
159 m²
Apartment and garage with taverna located in the village of Santa Elisabetta . Garag…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2
1
70 m²
Apartment on the second floor, inside it is composed of living room, kitchen, two bedrooms…
€19,500
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
3
2
100 m²
Panoramic apartment located on the second floor in Via Salita Santo La Corte. Composed of fo…
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3
2
140 m²
Panoramic Apt located in Via Lorenzo Panepinto/Piazza Orologio (Bivona) on the 4th floor ser…
€89,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3
2
150 m²
Panoramic Apt located in Via Lorenzo Panepinto/Piazza Orologio (Bivona) on the 4th floor ser…
€89,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2
1
135 m²
Panoramic apartment on the ground floor in the main square of the town - Corso Vittorio Eman…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2
1
128 m²
Panoramic apartment located in Via Verga on the second floor, all well finished. Composed of…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
4
2
220 m²
Apartment in the main piazza of Alessandria, Via Roma and located on the second floor and co…
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2
1
100 m²
Ground floor composed of two bedrooms , one bathroom ,a large utility room, a living room, a…
€100,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2
1
120 m²
Second floor composed of two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, an entrance hall, a living roo…
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2
1
139 m²
Lower ground floor composed of a warehouse of approx 69 sqm all refined. On the first floor …
€59,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
3
2
Apartment on the second floor located in Corso Vittorio Emanuele covering an area of approx …
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2
2
110 m²
Apartment located on the second floor on the corner of Via Roma and Salita Convento which co…
€25,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2
1
70 m²
Second floor apartment located in the main street of Santo Stefano Quisquina which covers an…
€44,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Bivona, Italy
1
2
52 m²
Apartment of the first floor composed of two rooms plus bathroom for an area of 26 sqm appro…
€30,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3
2
140 m²
Panoramic Apt located in Via Lorenzo Panepinto/Piazza Orologio (Bivona) on the 4th floor ser…
€89,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2
2
150 m²
Panoramic Apt located in Via Lorenzo Panepinto/Piazza Orologio (Bivona) on the 4th floor ser…
€89,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3
2
140 m²
Panoramic apartment located in Via Porta Palermo (Bivona) on the fifth floor and served by a…
€69,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
1
2
Apartment of the first floor composed of two rooms plus bathroom for an area of 26 sqm appro…
€30,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1
1
40 m²
Apartment in good condition in the heart of the Historic Town of Agrigento in Via Esseneto, …
€15,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
3
1
110 m²
An apartment located on the second floor in the Corso Cinquemani Arcuri in the Zona Espansio…
€69,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2
1
90 m²
A panoramic attic located on the third floor in the Corso Cinquemani Arcuri in the Zona Espa…
€54,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Agrigento, Italy
2
2
240 m²
Panoramic apartment with sea views in the Historic Town Centre of Agrigento located in Via A…
€99,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2
1
Panoramic apartment all finished and furnished located on the second floor in the Expansion …
€79,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Agrigento, Italy
3
2
Renovated and immediately habitable apartment, energy class A, very bright and located in Ag…
€149,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
3
2
Apartment in Corso Cinquemani Arcuri, Cianciana (AG) located on the ground floor, second flo…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
