UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Imperia
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Imperia, Italy
1 BHK
19
2 BHK
88
3 BHK
43
4 BHK
12
Apartment
Clear all
172 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3
150 m²
KK-201022W. Италия. Сан-Ремо. Квартира площадью 150 кв.мИталия, Сан-Ремо, центр - Corso Cava…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
4
150 m²
KK-201022-1W. Квартира 150м2. Италия. Сан-РемоИталия, Сан-Ремо, центр "Via Roccasterone - пр…
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3
90 m²
KK-2T29. Трехкомнатная квартира с террасой в Сан-Ремо, ИталияНа одной из самых красивых улиц…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3
94 m²
KK-040222. Трехкомнатная квартира в Сан-Ремо, в 400м от моряВ Санремо мы предлагаем на прода…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
4
92 m²
KK-3T34. Новая трехкомнатная квартира у моря в Италии. БордигераВ центре уютного курора Запа…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Ospedaletti, Italy
3
75 m²
KK-1T20. Апартаменты с террасой и захватывающим дух видом на мореВ одном из самых лучших и н…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Diano Castello, Italy
2
KK-030222. Квартира на продажу в Лигурии в Диано-МаринаКвартира в доме 2008 г постройки, рас…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
5
173 m²
LH-2Q67. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПродажа элитной недвижимости у самого моря в Сан-Ремо,…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3
165 m²
LH-2Q25. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПентхаус с большой террасой и видом на море на первой …
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
2
72 m²
LH-3B70. Квартира в продаже в БордигереКупить недорогую/квартиру у моря в Бордигере, Лигурия…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
2
69 m²
LH-3B12. Квартира в продаже в городе БордигераКупить квартиру с новым ремонтом и террасой р…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3
60 m²
LH-1T50. Квартира в продаже в ОспедалеттиКупить квартиру с терассой и видом на море в Италии…
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Camporosso, Italy
2
56 m²
LH-5B03. Квартира в продаже в городе Валлекрозия. ЛигурияКупить квартиру с новым ремонтом на…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
4
151 m²
LH-2Q61. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПродажа элитной недвижимости - апартаменты на первой б…
€1,34M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
2
62 m²
LH-2B61. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоКупить новостройку - продажа новой элитной недвижимост…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
5
351 m²
LH-2Q62. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПродажа новой элитной недвижимости - квартира-пентхаус…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
4
130 m²
LH-1Q15. Квартира в продаже в ОспедалеттиНедвижимость на первой линии в Лигурии - Апартамент…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3
90 m²
LH-1Q14. Квартира в продаже в ОспедалеттиКупить квартиру с новым ремонтом на первой линии от…
€415,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Oliveto, Italy
3
129 m²
LH-6Q22. Квартира в продаже в городе Империя. ЛигурияПродажа недвижимости - апартаментов с н…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
4
62 m²
LH-2B05. Квартира-пентхаус в продаже в Сан-Ремо, ЛиугрияВ нескольких метрах от знаменитой ве…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3
69 m²
LH-2T22. Продажа квартир на первой береговой линии в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоМенее чем в 50…
€245,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
4
64 m²
LH-2B17. Продажа апартаментов с ремонтом в центре - у казино Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВ само…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3
55 m²
LH-1B46. Квартира в Продаже в ОспедалеттиПродажа недорогой недвижимости у моря в Италии, Лиг…
€114,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Imperia, Italy
4
190 m²
LH-6Q18. Исторические апартаменты рядом с морем в Империи, Лигурия, ИталияВ центральной част…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3
86 m²
LH-2T18. Кквартира с видом на море на побережье Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоКупить квартиру с в…
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3
150 m²
KK-SAN-242. Квартира в Сан-Ремо. Лигурия Квартира на 2м этаже 2ти этажного дома закрытого ти…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
4
132 m²
KK-SAN-861. Картира в Сан-Ремо. ЛигурияКвартира с террасой на 2м этаже недавно отремонтирова…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
2
57 m²
LH-3B11. Квартира в продаже в БордигереИнвестиции в недвижимость, Италия, Лигурия, Бордигера…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3
35 m²
LH-1M04. Квартира в Продаже в ОспедалеттиНедорогая недвижимость - квартира, с видом на море …
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
5
105 m²
LH-2Q55. Квартира в центре Сан-Ремо с видом на море В одном из сымых престижных и изысканных…
€480,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Properties features in Imperia, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL