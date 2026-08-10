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Apartments for sale in Provincia di Imperia, Italy

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Sanremo
60
Bordighera
31
Ventimiglia
3
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133 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
LH-2T03. Трехкомнатная квартира в Сан-Ремо, ЛигурияВ 50-ти метрах от песчаных пляжей рестора…
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
LH-2T15. Апартаменты в Лигурии - квартира с садом в Сан-РемоВсего в нескольких минутах от пл…
$275,467
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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4 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 125 m²
LH-2Q43. Четырехкомнатная квартира в Сан-Ремо, зона СолароВ престижном резиденциальном район…
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
LH-2T33. Квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВ тихом и спокойном районе изве…
$345,799
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
LH-3T36. Квартира с новым ремонтом у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ одном из самых тихих…
$463,019
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 165 m²
LH-2Q25. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПентхаус с большой террасой и видом на море на первой …
$1,23M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
LH-1T85. Квартира с видом на море в Лигурии - трехкомнатная квартира в ОспедалеттиВ самой кр…
$445,436
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
LH-2T21. Сан-Ремо 3-комнатная квартира. ЛигурияКвартира состоит из: Прихожая, просторная гос…
$445,436
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
KK-SAN-861. Картира в Сан-Ремо. ЛигурияКвартира с террасой на 2м этаже недавно отремонтирова…
$433,714
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
LH-3Q10. Квартира-пентхаус с видом на море в продаже в Лигурии, БордигераНа первом холме г. …
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
LH-2Q02. Большая квартира с видом на море в Сан-Ремо В Сан-Ремо, всего в нескольких шагах от…
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
KK-1T89. Престижная недвижимость в Лигурии - современный пентхаус в ОспедалеттиВ жилом компл…
$996,370
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
KK-. Квартира в новом комплексе в БордигереНовая резиденция "Мирамарэ" Новая квартира  в 120…
$761,930
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
LH-1Q16. Апартаменты на море в Италии, Лигурия, ОспедалеттиВ одном из самых престижных, утоп…
$644,710
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
LH-2B05. Квартира-пентхаус в продаже в Сан-Ремо, ЛиугрияВ нескольких метрах от знаменитой ве…
$257,884
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
KK-SAN-808. Апартаменты с террасой с видом на мореКвартира 90квм на 2м эт 4х этажного здания…
$410,270
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
KK-280817-4. Квартира в Оспедалетти 118 м2Квартира 118квм на 2х уровнях полностью реконструи…
$586,100
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
LH-1Q09. Апартаменты у моря в Лигурии, Оспедалетти, ИталияВ самом центре небольшого приморск…
$492,324
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
LH-3Q22. Квартира с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераНа первой возвышенности уютног…
$644,710
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
LH-2T29. Трехкомнатная квартира с террасой в Сан-Ремо, ИталияНа одной из самых красивых улиц…
$457,158
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
LH-2T22. Продажа квартир на первой береговой линии в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоМенее чем в 50…
$287,189
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 152 m²
LH-2Q05. Квартира-пентхаус с большой террасой и видом на море в Сан-РемоКвартира-пентхаус в …
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
LH-3B12. Квартира в продаже в городе БордигераКупить квартиру с новым ремонтом и террасой р…
$293,050
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
KK-3Q35. Четырехкомнатная квартира с видом на море в БордигереПрямо на берегу моря, в эксклю…
$1,29M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
LH-2B61. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоКупить новостройку - продажа новой элитной недвижимост…
$457,158
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
KK-AT104. Элегантный пентхаус в престижном районе Портосоле в Сан-РемоЭлегантный пентхаус …
$1,04M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
LH-2Q51. Квартира с видом на море в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВ одном из самых престижных, ут…
$879,150
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
LH-3T13. Квартира с новым ремонтом у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ самом центре курортн…
$316,494
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 57 m²
LH-2B86. Новая квартира в центре Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВсего в 100 метрах от нового ЖД во…
$252,023
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
KK-040222. Трехкомнатная квартира в Сан-Ремо, в 400м от моряВ Санремо мы предлагаем на прода…
$410,270
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Provincia di Imperia

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Provincia di Imperia, Italy

with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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