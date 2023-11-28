Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Imperia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Imperia, Italy

1 BHK
19
2 BHK
88
3 BHK
43
4 BHK
12
Apartment To archive
Clear all
172 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
KK-201022W. Италия. Сан-Ремо. Квартира площадью 150 кв.мИталия, Сан-Ремо, центр - Corso Cava…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
KK-201022-1W. Квартира 150м2. Италия. Сан-РемоИталия, Сан-Ремо, центр "Via Roccasterone - пр…
€480,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
KK-2T29. Трехкомнатная квартира с террасой в Сан-Ремо, ИталияНа одной из самых красивых улиц…
€315,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
KK-040222. Трехкомнатная квартира в Сан-Ремо, в 400м от моряВ Санремо мы предлагаем на прода…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Bordighera, Italy
3 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
KK-3T34. Новая трехкомнатная квартира у моря в Италии. БордигераВ центре уютного курора Запа…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
KK-1T20. Апартаменты с террасой и захватывающим дух видом на мореВ одном из самых лучших и н…
€330,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Diano Castello, Italy
1 room apartment
Diano Castello, Italy
Rooms 2
KK-030222. Квартира на продажу в Лигурии в Диано-МаринаКвартира в доме 2008 г постройки, рас…
€320,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
LH-2Q67. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПродажа элитной недвижимости у самого моря в Сан-Ремо,…
€1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
LH-2Q25. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПентхаус с большой террасой и видом на море на первой …
€1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Bordighera, Italy
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
LH-3B70. Квартира в продаже в БордигереКупить недорогую/квартиру у моря в Бордигере, Лигурия…
€195,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Bordighera, Italy
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
LH-3B12. Квартира в продаже в городе БордигераКупить квартиру с новым ремонтом и террасой р…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
LH-1T50. Квартира в продаже в ОспедалеттиКупить квартиру с терассой и видом на море в Италии…
€165,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Camporosso, Italy
1 room apartment
Camporosso, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
LH-5B03. Квартира в продаже в городе Валлекрозия. ЛигурияКупить квартиру с новым ремонтом на…
€195,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
LH-2Q61. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПродажа элитной недвижимости - апартаменты на первой б…
€1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
LH-2B61. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоКупить новостройку - продажа новой элитной недвижимост…
€390,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 351 m²
LH-2Q62. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПродажа новой элитной недвижимости - квартира-пентхаус…
€2,70M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
3 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
LH-1Q15. Квартира в продаже в ОспедалеттиНедвижимость на первой линии в Лигурии - Апартамент…
€550,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
LH-1Q14. Квартира в продаже в ОспедалеттиКупить квартиру с новым ремонтом на первой линии от…
€415,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Oliveto, Italy
2 room apartment
Oliveto, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 129 m²
LH-6Q22. Квартира в продаже в городе Империя. ЛигурияПродажа недвижимости - апартаментов с н…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 62 m²
LH-2B05. Квартира-пентхаус в продаже в Сан-Ремо, ЛиугрияВ нескольких метрах от знаменитой ве…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
LH-2T22. Продажа квартир на первой береговой линии в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоМенее чем в 50…
€245,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
LH-2B17. Продажа апартаментов с ремонтом в центре - у казино Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВ само…
€175,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
LH-1B46. Квартира в Продаже в ОспедалеттиПродажа недорогой недвижимости у моря в Италии, Лиг…
€114,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Imperia, Italy
3 room apartment
Imperia, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
LH-6Q18. Исторические апартаменты рядом с морем в Империи, Лигурия, ИталияВ центральной част…
€275,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
LH-2T18. Кквартира с видом на море на побережье Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоКупить квартиру с в…
€185,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
KK-SAN-242. Квартира в Сан-Ремо. Лигурия Квартира на 2м этаже 2ти этажного дома закрытого ти…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
KK-SAN-861. Картира в Сан-Ремо. ЛигурияКвартира с террасой на 2м этаже недавно отремонтирова…
€370,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Bordighera, Italy
1 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
LH-3B11. Квартира в продаже в БордигереИнвестиции в недвижимость, Италия, Лигурия, Бордигера…
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 35 m²
LH-1M04. Квартира в Продаже в ОспедалеттиНедорогая недвижимость - квартира, с видом на море …
€110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 105 m²
LH-2Q55. Квартира в центре Сан-Ремо с видом на море В одном из сымых престижных и изысканных…
€480,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Imperia, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir