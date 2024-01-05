Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Sanremo, Italy

1 BHK
6
2 BHK
34
3 BHK
25
4 BHK
11
Apartment To archive
86 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
KK-201022W. Италия. Сан-Ремо. Квартира площадью 150 кв.мИталия, Сан-Ремо, центр - Corso Cava…
€450,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
KK-201022-1W. Квартира 150м2. Италия. Сан-РемоИталия, Сан-Ремо, центр "Via Roccasterone - пр…
€480,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
KK-040222. Трехкомнатная квартира в Сан-Ремо, в 400м от моряВ Санремо мы предлагаем на прода…
€350,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
KK-2T29. Трехкомнатная квартира с террасой в Сан-Ремо, ИталияНа одной из самых красивых улиц…
€315,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
LH-2Q25. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПентхаус с большой террасой и видом на море на первой …
€1,05M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 173 m²
LH-2Q67. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПродажа элитной недвижимости у самого моря в Сан-Ремо,…
€1,35M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
LH-2Q61. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПродажа элитной недвижимости - апартаменты на первой б…
€1,34M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
LH-2B61. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоКупить новостройку - продажа новой элитной недвижимост…
€390,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 351 m²
LH-2Q62. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоПродажа новой элитной недвижимости - квартира-пентхаус…
€2,70M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
LH-2T22. Продажа квартир на первой береговой линии в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоМенее чем в 50…
€245,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 62 m²
LH-2B05. Квартира-пентхаус в продаже в Сан-Ремо, ЛиугрияВ нескольких метрах от знаменитой ве…
€220,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
LH-2B17. Продажа апартаментов с ремонтом в центре - у казино Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВ само…
€175,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
KK-SAN-242. Квартира в Сан-Ремо. Лигурия Квартира на 2м этаже 2ти этажного дома закрытого ти…
€750,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
LH-2T18. Кквартира с видом на море на побережье Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоКупить квартиру с в…
€185,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
KK-SAN-861. Картира в Сан-Ремо. ЛигурияКвартира с террасой на 2м этаже недавно отремонтирова…
€370,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
LH-2Q02. Большая квартира с видом на море в Сан-Ремо В Сан-Ремо, всего в нескольких шагах от…
€450,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 105 m²
LH-2Q55. Квартира в центре Сан-Ремо с видом на море В одном из сымых престижных и изысканных…
€480,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
LH-2Q08. Четырехкомнатная квартира в Сан-Ремо с террасой, садом и видом на мореВ элегантном …
€490,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
VB-PENSAN. Роскошный пентхаус в Сан-РемоШикарная квартира 220 кв.м расположена на последнем …
€3,20M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
VB-SANREA. Шикарный пентхаус в Сан РемоАпартамент расположен в небольшой резиденции, состоящ…
€1,80M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
LH-2B30. Квартира рядом с море в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоКупить недорогую недвижимость - кв…
€150,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
KK-AT122. Пентхаус в центре Сан-РемоПентхаус в центре города с видом на море. Апартаменты п…
€1,10M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
LH-2Q09. Апартаменты у моря в Италии, Лигурия, Сан-РемоВсего в нескольких минутах ходьбы от …
€580,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
KK-280416-16. Пентхаус для продажи в городе Сан-РемоПанорамный пентхаус с отделкой высокого …
€850,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
LH-2Q43. Четырехкомнатная квартира в Сан-Ремо, зона СолароВ престижном резиденциальном район…
€450,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
LH-2M03. Квартира с видом на море в Сан-Ремо, ЛигурияНедорогая недвижимость, квартира с видо…
€120,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
KK-2Q21. Большая двухуровневая квартира с террасой – садом площадью 40м.квВ одном из самых к…
€750,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
KK-Q291. Апартаменты в центре Сан-РемоВ центре Сан-Ремо, недалеко от русской церкви предлага…
€1,15M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
KK-SAN-808. Апартаменты с террасой с видом на мореКвартира 90квм на 2м эт 4х этажного здания…
€350,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
LH-2T11. Квартира у моря в Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВсего в нескольких минутах от песчаных п…
€520,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
