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Apartments for sale in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy

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3 properties total found
5 room apartment in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
5 room apartment
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 90 m²
Apartment on the outskirts of a popular condominium. First floor without lift, surface area …
$69,757
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4 room apartment in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
4 room apartment
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Recently built attic on the second floor. Panoramic sea view. Two bedrooms, bathroom, living…
$168,580
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5 room apartment in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
5 room apartment
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 70 m²
Ground floor apartment of about 70 square meters with external paved courtyard with condoned…
$69,757
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