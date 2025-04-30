Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Italy

Tuscany
6
Venice
6
Milan
28
Sardinia
12
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Turin, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Turin, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 7
We offer an exclusive sale on the seventh floor with an elevator, a large apartment of 125 m…
$96,524
Leave a request
Apartment in Terni, Italy
Apartment
Terni, Italy
Area 120 m²
The apartment is located in an elite residential complex, just a few minutes on foot from th…
$929,835
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Pasturo, Italy
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Pasturo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A three -room apartment of Duplex with a terrace on Privata Street in Pasturo is sold Mo…
$119,272
Leave a request
Apartment in Terni, Italy
Apartment
Terni, Italy
Area 70 m²
A cozy apartment with a view of Lake Lugano in a picturesque Italian clone of Campion-D ’; I…
$340,939
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Genoa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Genoa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 11
inside the modern residential complex « Torry Faro », characterized by high quality standard…
$402,177
Leave a request
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 100 m²
Modern four-room apartment located in the southwest of Rome, in the quiet and prosperous Mez…
$495,912
Leave a request

Property types in Italy

penthouses
multi-level apartments
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Italy

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go