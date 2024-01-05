Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Rome, Italy

1 BHK
6
2 BHK
8
3 BHK
16
4 BHK
10
Apartment To archive
53 properties total found
1 room apartment in Rome, Italy
1 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 125 m²
IT-240519-2. Квартира в Италии. РимРим, около метро Manzoni продается квартира на 3 этаже, 1…
€590,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Rome, Italy
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
IT-240519. Квартира в Италии. РимОколо Giardino Famiglia Di Consiglio ( via Romolo Gessi ) п…
€530,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Rome, Italy
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
IT-240519-3. Квартира в центре РимаВ центре Рима около парка Carlo Felice (Via Carlo Felice)…
€600,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Rome, Italy
1 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
IT-240519-4. Двухуровневая квартира в центре РимаВ центре Рима, недалеко от Колизея продаетс…
€699,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Rome, Italy
2 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
IT-240519-1. Квартира в Италии. РимРим, около метро " LODI " продается квартира 150 кв.м. на…
€580,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Rome, Italy
1 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
PO-180220. Квартира студия под РимомСтудия-квартира, с видом на зеленые долины парка Аньене,…
€55,000
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 308 m²
AG-041016. Прекрасная квартира в Риме. 308 кв.мВ непосредственной близости от площади Барбер…
€3,20M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Rome, Italy
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
AG-220916-28. Пентхаус в Риме, рядом с Виа Венето и Виллы БоргезеПентхаус в Риме на Via Pucc…
€5,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Rome, Italy
2 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
AG-041010-1. Замечательный пентхаус » Италия » РимНедалеко от площади Барберини, в престижно…
€2,95M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Rome, Italy
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
AG-220916-17. Апартаменты аттико (продажа) » Рим » ИталияРайон Pinciano, рядом с виллой Борг…
€2,90M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 460 m²
AG-220916-23. Апартаменты в Риме. АтикоАпартаменты в Риме. Атико, via di villa Befania с вид…
€4,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Rome, Italy
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 320 m²
AG-220916-14. Апартаменты в Риме на улице Виа Витторио-ВенетоПентхаус высшего класса на 2-х …
€4,90M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 80 m²
AG-220916-15. Апартаменты в Риме » (продажа) » ИталияАпартаменты в Риме с отличным расположе…
€1,60M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Rome, Italy
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
AG-220916-16. Продается пентхаус в историческом центре РимаПродается пентхаус в историческом…
€2,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 330 m²
AG-220916-22. Аттико с террасой (продажа) » Рим » ИталияАттико с террасой, суператтико с тер…
€3,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Rome, Italy
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
AG-220916-13. Престижный пентхаус » Рим » ИталияВ самой красивой области, а точно напротив V…
€2,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 240 m²
AG-220916-21. Апартаменты в Риме » (продажа) » ИталияВеликолепные двухуровневые апартаменты …
€2,09M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 180 m²
AG-220916-24. Трехуровневый пентхаус атико в римеТрехуровневый пентхаус атико в районе Траст…
€3,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Rome, Italy
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
AG-220916-27. Квартира 180 м² (продажа) Рим » ИталияКвартира 180 м² и имеет два входа. Один …
€4,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment in Rome, Italy
1 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
AG-220916-26. Квартира атико 80кв.м. с террасой 70кв.мКвартира attico 80 кв. м. с террасой 7…
€2,70M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Rome, Italy
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
AG-220916-18. Продаются изысканные апартаменты в центре РимаПентхаус 290 м², 7 комнат, 4 спа…
€3,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Rome, Italy
2 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 460 m²
AG-220916-19. Пентхаус (Аттик) » Рим » ИталияВ историческом здании предлагается на продажу П…
€4,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Rome, Italy
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
AG-220916-20. Великолепная квартира, общей площадью 450 кв.мВеликолепная квартира, общей пло…
€3,90M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Rome, Italy
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
AG-220916-4. Пентхаус в центре РимаПентхаус в центре Рима, расположен в районе Прати, общей …
€2,65M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Rome, Italy
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
AG-220916-10. Апартаменты (пентхаус) в центре РимаПентхаус в центре Рима, расположен в район…
€2,65M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Rome, Italy
4 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
AG-220916-12. Пентхаус в центре Рима, расположенный в районе ПратиПентхаус в центре Рима, ра…
€2,65M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Rome, Italy
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
AG-220916-2. Апартаменты в Риме. ИталияКвартира в Риме состоит из большой прихожей, гостевог…
€2,30M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Rome, Italy
2 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
AG-220916-7. Престижный двухуровневый пентхаусМы предлагаем на продажу престижный двухуровне…
€4,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Rome, Italy
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
AG-220916-3. Экстраординарный-террасный пентхаус с панорамным видомВ престижном здании с кон…
€1,70M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 200 m²
AG-220916. Квартира в центре РимаНаходится в престижном районе, рядом с известнейшим зданием…
€1,80M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский

