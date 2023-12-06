UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Lombardy
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Lombardy, Italy
penthouses
34
1 BHK
79
2 BHK
254
3 BHK
141
4 BHK
30
Apartment
Clear all
529 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
2
2
85 m²
In Manerba del Garda, in the characteristic village of Gardoncino, we propose an elegant two…
€245,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
3
1
95 m²
In Manerba del Garda, a few steps from the lake and the Torchio harbour, in the context of r…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Moniga del Garda, Italy
3
1
90 m²
In Moniga del Garda, in a convenient location close to the centre, the lake and all services…
€389,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Milan, Italy
5
3
285 m²
€4,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5
2
160 m²
This apartment for sale in the municipality of Desenzano del Garda, located a stone's throw …
€695,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
8
2
200 m²
This extraordinary penthouse is located within an exclusive residence with swimming pool in …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
6
3
203 m²
By the lake, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer …
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4
3
200 m²
By the sea, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer a…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with tennis court, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
2
1
65 m²
In Manerba del Garda, a few steps from the lake and the Torchio harbour, in a context of rec…
€259,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Moniga del Garda, Italy
2
1
53 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a nice two-room flat on the ground floor consisting of l…
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
3
1
65 m²
We are immediately greeted by a feeling of peace and tranquillity, as the residence is lucky…
€279,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3
82 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from Boglia…
€248,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2
1
57 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from Boglia…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3
74 m²
In the stunning setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from the Bog…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2
1
61 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just a stone's throw away f…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
3
1
132 m²
Immersed in nature for lovers of tranquillity located a few minutes from the lake and the ce…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
2
1
65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3
1
101 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: an exclusiv…
€364,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3
1
120 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: an exclusiv…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3
1
148 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: An exclusiv…
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
3
1
55 m²
Garda Haus offers a beautiful two-room flat with covered parking just a few minutes from the…
€179,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3
1
73 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new ground floor apartme…
€447,793
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
4
2
126 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new ground floor apartme…
€862,233
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3
1
76 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer four new three-bedroom apart…
€475,502
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2
1
51 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new two-bedroom apartmen…
€336,162
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6
2
185 m²
In a splendid residence whose name, in its deepest meaning, evokes the observation of places…
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
5
2
114 m²
Immersed in the setting of Lake Garda, we propose for sale two splendid penthouses on the se…
€1,01M
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
2
1
50 m²
In the Canneto area, a wonderful hilly hamlet of Villanuova sul Clisi, just a 10-minute driv…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
2
1
65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Piscina
Calcinato, Italy
4
1
90 m²
At the gates of Desenzano, we propose a solution inserted in a recently built complex create…
€243,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
18
Properties features in Lombardy, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL