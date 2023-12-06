Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lombardy, Italy

529 properties total found
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
In Manerba del Garda, in the characteristic village of Gardoncino, we propose an elegant two…
€245,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
In Manerba del Garda, a few steps from the lake and the Torchio harbour, in the context of r…
€285,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
In Moniga del Garda, in a convenient location close to the centre, the lake and all services…
€389,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Milan, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Milan, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
€4,80M
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
This apartment for sale in the municipality of Desenzano del Garda, located a stone's throw …
€695,000
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This extraordinary penthouse is located within an exclusive residence with swimming pool in …
€950,000
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
By the lake, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer …
€2,20M
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
By the sea, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer a…
€1,90M
1 room apartment with tennis court, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with tennis court, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
In Manerba del Garda, a few steps from the lake and the Torchio harbour, in a context of rec…
€259,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Moniga del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Garda Haus Padenghe offers for sale a nice two-room flat on the ground floor consisting of l…
€239,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We are immediately greeted by a feeling of peace and tranquillity, as the residence is lucky…
€279,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from Boglia…
€248,000
1 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from Boglia…
€195,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
In the stunning setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just steps away from the Bog…
€260,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
In the beautiful setting of Lake Garda, in a privileged location just a stone's throw away f…
€180,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Immersed in nature for lovers of tranquillity located a few minutes from the lake and the ce…
€395,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: an exclusiv…
€364,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: an exclusiv…
€350,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: An exclusiv…
€580,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Manerba del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Garda Haus offers a beautiful two-room flat with covered parking just a few minutes from the…
€179,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new ground floor apartme…
€447,793
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new ground floor apartme…
€862,233
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer four new three-bedroom apart…
€475,502
1 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
1 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
For those seeking an elegant and functional residence, we offer two new two-bedroom apartmen…
€336,162
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
In a splendid residence whose name, in its deepest meaning, evokes the observation of places…
€1,40M
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Immersed in the setting of Lake Garda, we propose for sale two splendid penthouses on the se…
€1,01M
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Villanuova sul Clisi, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
In the Canneto area, a wonderful hilly hamlet of Villanuova sul Clisi, just a 10-minute driv…
€160,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Salo, Italy
Penthouse 2 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Salo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
The fourth and latest Falkensteiner Premium Living Residences at one of Italy’s most sought-…
€700,800
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Piscina in Calcinato, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Piscina
Calcinato, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
At the gates of Desenzano, we propose a solution inserted in a recently built complex create…
€243,000
