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Apartments for sale in Lombardy, Italy

;
Milan
27
Desenzano del Garda
110
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
70
Sirmione
35
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374 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
GH-DV001784. Шикарный пентаус с захватывающим видом на озероЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ продажа великолепно…
$1,47M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
GA-V001456. КВАРТИРА В ЦЕНТРЕ ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенная в исто…
$281,328
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
GA-V001230. Квартира у озера в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенная в ухоженном и тихом жилом …
$339,938
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
GH-V001920. Эксклюзивный пентхаус с видом на озеро и частным бассейномОсобенно известный за …
$1,88M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Soiano del Lago, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Soiano del Lago, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
GH-PV006530. Large apartment with swimming pool and gardenSoiano del Ago, in an exclusive re…
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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5 bedroom apartment in Molina, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Molina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
MV-270221-2. Апартамент в Фаджето Ларио с видом на озеро КомоАпартамент в Фаджето Ларио с ви…
$808,818
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-DV5967. Three-bedroom apartment two steps from the promenadeLocated in a prestigious loca…
$583,755
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
$326,269
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3 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
GH-LV06375. Spacious apartment in the center with a view of the lake.In the center of the to…
$562,656
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Travedona Monate, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Travedona Monate, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
PL-PR_A01. Роскошные апартаменты с бассейномЭлитные апартаменты на продажу в жилом комплексе…
$457,158
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
GH-DV00953. Великолепный пентхаус с фантастическим видом на озеро.Данный пентхаус с шикарным…
$1,58M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
OC-012. НОВАЯ ДВУХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА 50м² В МИЛАНЕМебель и техника включены в стоимость. Отл…
$318,780
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GA-V000710. Трёхкомнатная квартира в продаже в Сан-Феличе-дель-Бенако Расположенный в одном…
$703,320
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
ABI-1254А. Престижные апартаменты на озере ГардаВ престижной зоне туристического городка Дез…
$1,41M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
GH-LV04599-8PT. Прекрасная квартира с видом на озероВнутри уютной и недавно построенной рези…
$405,581
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Manerba del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Manerba del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
GH-PV005968. Apartments with spectacular views of the lakeA stone's throw from the prestigio…
$509,907
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
GH-DV4320. Пентхаус в центре Дезенцано с видом на озероДезенцано дель Гарда, между центром и…
$509,907
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Gardone Riviera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Gardone Riviera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
GH-LV03686. Unique apartment on Lake GardaThis beautiful apartment is located on the fourth …
$750,208
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
GH-SV00094. Новые прекрасные апартаменты рядом с пляжемСирмионе. В районе Коломбаре городка …
$457,158
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Apartment in Milan, Italy
Apartment
Milan, Italy
Area 320 m²
OC-231015. Квартира в центре МиланаКвартира в самом центре Милана, у метро San Babila/ 2й эт…
$3,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
HK-020517. Апартаменты в сердце Сирмионе дель Гарда, зона КоломбареАпартаменты в сердце Си…
$363,382
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
GH-DV6089. Newly built apartment 150 m from the lake.In a prestigious location, 150 m from t…
$583,755
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Apartment in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Apartment
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Area 85 m²
GH-PV000689. Элитная недвижимость на озере ГардаЭксклюзивная новостройка с видом на озеро Га…
$879,150
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
GA-V001441. Отремонтированная квартира с бассейном в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенная в кра…
$339,938
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
GA-V001330. Дуплекс на площади Гарибальди в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВ нескольких шагах от площа…
$609,544
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Salo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Salo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
GA-V000993. Пентхаус в продаже в Сало / Италия В историческом центре города Сало с выходом н…
$1,02M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
OC-310521W. Просторная квартира в Милане в отличном районеПросторная квартира в Милане в отл…
$1,41M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Como, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Como, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
ID - 10111. VB- Элитные апартаменты в центре города КомоЕдинственные в своем роде апартамент…
$2,70M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Milan, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Milan, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
OC-009. НОВАЯ ДВУХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА В МИЛАНЕОписание: Гостиная с островной кухней со всей н…
$430,783
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Padenghe sul Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
GA-V000369. Превосходная квартира в эксклюзивном курорте в Паденге-суль-ГардаКонтекст абсо…
$1,02M
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Languages
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Property types in Lombardy

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Lombardy, Italy

with Swimming pool
Cheap
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