Apartments for sale in Sardinia, Italy

Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Murta Maria, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 5/5
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
€1,15M
Multilevel apartments 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alghero, Italy
Multilevel apartments 10 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alghero, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Floor 5/6
6 apartments in a block: 3 on the 5th floor and 3 on the 6th floor with full panoramic views…
€2,00M
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Overlooking the harbour of Porto Cervo, a bright three-room flat on the first floor with a b…
€650,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
We offer a nice flat consisting of 2 bedrooms and a magnificent terrace overlooking the sea.…
€950,000
1 room apartment with veranda, with Aria Condizionata in Arzachena, Italy
1 room apartment with veranda, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Located in a residential context and close to the two beaches of Cala del Faro and a few min…
€320,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Arzachena, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Piazza del Principe we propose a splendid flat composed …
€690,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Cugnana Verde, Italy
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Cugnana Verde, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
On Marinella Beach, white silky granite sand and cliffs of an unusual shape. Only 20 min fro…
€620,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata in Arzachena, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
In a residential context and close to the two beaches of Cala del Faro and a few minutes by …
€890,000
5 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico in Arzachena, Italy
5 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Cancello Elettrico
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Near a most beautiful beaches of Sardinia, we offer a nice duplex to sell. The property is l…
€2,50M
Apartment in Cannigione, Italy
Apartment
Cannigione, Italy
Area 60 m²
IS-190717. Апартаменты в новом жилом коплексе. Канниджионе - СардинияВы можете расслабиться …
€210,000
2 room apartment in Poltu Quatu, Italy
2 room apartment
Poltu Quatu, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
OC-130319. Квартира в Порто-Черво. СардинияПредлагается изумительная трехкомнатная квартира,…
€650,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Arzachena, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In the luxuriant and characteristic Porto cervo we propose a beautiful four-roomed flat with…
€1,40M
Apartment with sea view in Sardinia, Italy
Apartment with sea view
Sardinia, Italy
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
€259,000
Apartment with garage in Sardinia, Italy
Apartment with garage
Sardinia, Italy
Area 75 m²
Italy island of Sardinia Apartments with VNZH Apartments in a residence under construction i…
€89,000
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Olbia, Italy
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Olbia, Italy
Area 1 m²
The nice apartments are located in a new building in the centre of Olbia, Sardinia. There is…
€102,000
Apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet in Olbia, Italy
Apartment with furniture, in city center, with internet
Olbia, Italy
Area 1 m²
Nice apartments are located in Ajus, Sardinia. Apartments in the new complex, sold with full…
€71,600
