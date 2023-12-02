Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Desenzano del Garda
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

penthouses
17
1 BHK
9
2 BHK
45
3 BHK
47
4 BHK
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
108 properties total found
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
This apartment for sale in the municipality of Desenzano del Garda, located a stone's throw …
€695,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: an exclusiv…
€364,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: an exclusiv…
€350,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
The residential complex where attention to detail meets architectural elegance: An exclusiv…
€580,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
In a splendid residence whose name, in its deepest meaning, evokes the observation of places…
€1,40M
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
A four-room flat on the first floor, spacious and bright, with a refined design and fine fin…
€1,30M
per month
Leave a request
5 room apartment with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso, with Ascensore in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
5 room apartment with Ingresso Indipendente, with Doppio Ingresso, with Ascensore
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Convenient, central and versatile commercial premises convertible to residential in the hist…
€369,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 282 m²
In a timeless atmosphere in the heart of Desenzano del Garda, with a direct view of Porto Ve…
€2,80M
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Splendid and luxurious TWO-ROOM APARTMENT located on the top floor, served by a lift, of a m…
€550,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 9 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 9 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 363 m²
In an atmosphere of yesteryear in the heart of Desenzano del Garda, directly overlooking Por…
€3,30M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
A beautiful modern-style penthouse located on the top floor of a modern, recently constructe…
€915,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
This beautiful flat of more than 200 sqm is located in the heart of Desenzano del Garda, dir…
€1,70M
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
In the heart of Desenzano del Garda, directly overlooking Piazza Cappelletti and the lake, G…
€1,60M
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
A short distance from the lake and the promenade, in a quiet residential context convenient …
€530,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
A short distance from the lake and the promenade, in a quiet residential context convenient …
€515,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
A short distance from the lake and the promenade, in a quiet residential context convenient …
€785,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 348 m²
Immersed in the greenery of a natural park, just a few minutes from the centre of Desenzano …
€1,30M
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Immersed in the greenery of a natural park, just a few minutes from the centre of Desenzano …
€750,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
An exclusive proposal by Garda Haus: in an absolutely prestigious location only 150 m from t…
€499,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
New construction in completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only 5 un…
€794,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Brand new building under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda, consisting of only…
€643,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Cancello Elettrico
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Brand new construction under completion in the centre of Desenzano del Garda. We propose THR…
€631,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€498,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€565,000
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€1,74M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 221 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€1,36M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Located in prestigious position, close to the lakeside and historical centre of the renowned…
€1,25M
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
€1,60M
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 319 m²
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
€1,87M
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
€595,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir