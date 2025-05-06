Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Liguria, Italy

Sanremo
58
Alassio
23
Bordighera
23
Imperia
5
160 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
AL-98. Великолепные апартаменты с видом на море в АлассиоАпартаменты в курортном городе Алас…
$1,74M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
LH-1T85. Квартира с видом на море в Лигурии - трехкомнатная квартира в ОспедалеттиВ самой кр…
$414,132
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Genoa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Genoa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 11
inside the modern residential complex « Torry Faro », characterized by high quality standard…
$402,177
2 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
LH-1t94. Квартир на первой линии моря в Лигурии, Оспедалетти, ИталияВсего в нескольких шагах…
$566,707
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
KK-280416-16. Пентхаус для продажи в городе Сан-РемоПанорамный пентхаус с отделкой высокого …
$926,349
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 57 m²
LH-2B86. Новая квартира в центре Сан-Ремо, Лигурия, ИталияВсего в 100 метрах от нового ЖД во…
$234,312
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
FP-323. Квартира 200 кв.м. в элитном кондоминиуме с видом на мореКвартира 200 кв.м. в элитно…
$2,18M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
KK-040222. Трехкомнатная квартира в Сан-Ремо, в 400м от моряВ Санремо мы предлагаем на прода…
$381,438
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Oliveto, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Oliveto, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 129 m²
LH-6Q22. Квартира в продаже в городе Империя. ЛигурияПродажа недвижимости - апартаментов с н…
$381,438
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 138 m²
LH-3T20. Квартира-пентхаус в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераНа первом холме курортного города Бор…
$577,606
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
LH-1T56. Квартира у самого моря в Италии, Лигурия, ОспедалеттиВ самом сердце не большго куро…
$484,971
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
KK-2Q12. Апартаменты у моря в Лигурии - Пентхаус у моря в Сан-РемоВсего в 20 метрах от моря …
$1,01M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
KK-Q-AL4. Уникальные апартаменты в АлассиоАпартаменты модерн в 130квм в 4х этажном палаццо с…
$1,42M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Ventimiglia, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ventimiglia, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
KK-IV771. Квартира в престижном жилом комплексеВ престижном жилом комплексе, расположенном н…
$708,384
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Borgo SantAgata, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Borgo SantAgata, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
LH-6Q18. Исторические апартаменты рядом с морем в Империи, Лигурия, ИталияВ центральной част…
$299,701
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
AL-103. Апартаменты на двух уровнях в АлассиоАпартаменты в городе Алассио, находятся на двух…
$2,18M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
KK-SAN-242. Квартира в Сан-Ремо. Лигурия Квартира на 2м этаже 2ти этажного дома закрытого ти…
$817,367
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom apartment in Alassio, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Alassio, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
AL-104. Большой пентхаус в Алассио с видом на мореПродается большой шикарный пенхаус в курор…
$8,72M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Santo Stefano al Mare, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Santo Stefano al Mare, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
LH-6B33. Двухкомнатная квартира на первой линии моряВ одном из соседних с Империей городков …
$321,498
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
LH-3T62. Новая квартира в новострое у моря в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ центральной части о…
$577,606
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in La Serra, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
La Serra, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
PO-210417. Италия. Город Леричи. Квартира 140 кв.мИталия. Город Леричи Предлагаем рассмотре…
$577,606
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
KK-IV869. Привлекательная квартира в Бордигера Привлекательная квартира площадью 160 квадрат…
$1,04M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Diano Marina, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Diano Marina, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
KK-030222. Квартира на продажу в Лигурии в Диано-МаринаКвартира в доме 2008 г постройки, рас…
$348,743
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
LH-2B61. Квартира в продаже в Сан-PемоКупить новостройку - продажа новой элитной недвижимост…
$425,031
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in La Spezia, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
La Spezia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Beautiful recently renovated apartment with beautiful frescoes, located on the ground floor …
$2,43M
2 bedroom apartment in Varazze, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Varazze, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
KK-280416-11. А партаменты в новой резиденции. Порт ВараццеНедавно сданная в эксплуатацию ре…
$828,265
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
FP-510. Элитная квартира в историческом здании начала ХХ векаВ историческом здании начала ХХ…
$1,96M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
LH-3Q16. Квартира с ремонтом и видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, БордигераВ тихом и спокойном…
$490,420
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
LH-2T03. Трехкомнатная квартира в Сан-Ремо, ЛигурияВ 50-ти метрах от песчаных пляжей рестора…
$359,641
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
LH-1T68. Большие апартаменты с террасой и видом на море в продаже в Лигурии, ОспеделаттиБоль…
$381,438
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

