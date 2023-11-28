Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Comunita della Vallagarina
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Comunita della Vallagarina, Italy

17 properties total found
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apartm…
€275,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
€385,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
€285,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
New opportunity in newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments. Large four-…
€405,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting of 12 exclusive apartments,…
€375,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
€385,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
€385,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Located on the first floor of a newly built building, consisting exclusively of 12 apartment…
€375,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Imagine crossing the doorstep of a dream penthouse, where every detail has been designed to …
€675,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Marco, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Marco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Located on the second floor of a newly built building, consisting only of 12 exclusive apart…
€285,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€234,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€234,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€234,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€234,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€309,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
New four-room apartment under construction in Mori The apartment is designed to ensure maxi…
€289,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Mori, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Mori, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
In Mori, overlooking Via del Garda, there will soon be a new and modern A+ class residential…
€389,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Comunita della Vallagarina, Italy

