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Apartments for sale in Lazio, Italy

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53 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Viterbo, Italy
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Viterbo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
$313,976
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3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
120617-1. Просторная квартира в городе Рим. ИталияПродается просторная квартира 140 кв.м. вс…
$1,41M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
AG-260716. Пентхаус в центре РимаПентхаус в центре Рима, расположен в районе Прати, общей пл…
$3,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
AG-220916-17. Апартаменты аттико (продажа) » Рим » ИталияРайон Pinciano, рядом с виллой Борг…
$3,40M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
IT-240519-1. Квартира в Италии. РимРим, около метро " LODI " продается квартира 150 кв.м. на…
$679,876
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
AG-220916-10. Апартаменты (пентхаус) в центре РимаПентхаус в центре Рима, расположен в район…
$3,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 270 m²
AG-260716-2. Апартамент в престижном районе исторического центра РимаАпартамент в престижном…
$5,86M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 205 m²
AG-220916-11. Пентхаус в древнем дворце конца 1700-х годовПентхаус около 205 кв.м. на 2-х ур…
$3,28M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
AG-260716-5. Пентхаус в историческом центре РимаПентхаус в Риме состоит из просторной и свет…
$2,87M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
AG-220916-3. Экстраординарный-террасный пентхаус с панорамным видомВ престижном здании с кон…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
AG-220916-4. Пентхаус в центре РимаПентхаус в центре Рима, расположен в районе Прати, общей …
$3,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
AG-220916-28. Пентхаус в Риме, рядом с Виа Венето и Виллы БоргезеПентхаус в Риме на Via Pucc…
$6,21M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
AG-220916-16. Продается пентхаус в историческом центре РимаПродается пентхаус в историческом…
$2,70M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
AG-220916-12. Пентхаус в центре Рима, расположенный в районе ПратиПентхаус в центре Рима, ра…
$3,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Apartment in Poggio Mirteto, Italy
Apartment
Poggio Mirteto, Italy
La Sabina is one of the most authentic lands in Central Italy: a landscape of historic villa…
$145,618
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 125 m²
IT-240519-3. Квартира в центре РимаВ центре Рима около парка Carlo Felice (Via Carlo Felice)…
$703,320
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 240 m²
AG-220916-21. Апартаменты в Риме » (продажа) » ИталияВеликолепные двухуровневые апартаменты …
$2,45M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 270 m²
AG-220916-5. Пентхаус (аттик) общей площадью 270 кв.мВ одном из престижном районе историческ…
$5,86M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
AG-041010-1. Замечательный пентхаус » Италия » РимНедалеко от площади Барберини, в престижно…
$3,46M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
AG-220916-8. Эксклюзивный пентхаус площадью 750 кв.мИсторический центр, в нескольких минутах…
$12,89M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
IT-111021-1. Квартира на площади Виктора Эммануила II (Рим)Квартира в центре Piazza Vittorio…
$398,548
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 200 m²
AG-260716-6. Квартира в центре Рима. ИталияКвартира находится в престижном районе, рядом с и…
$2,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 200 m²
AG-220916. Квартира в центре РимаНаходится в престижном районе, рядом с известнейшим зданием…
$2,11M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
AG-220916-20. Великолепная квартира, общей площадью 450 кв.мВеликолепная квартира, общей пло…
$4,57M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
AG-220916-9. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Рим Продажа апартаментов общей площадью 300 кв…
$4,69M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
AG-220916-2. Апартаменты в Риме. ИталияКвартира в Риме состоит из большой прихожей, гостевог…
$2,70M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
IT-111021. Большая квартира 130м2 в РимеБольшая квартира 130 кв.м. на 4 этаже. Состоит: прих…
$410,270
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
AG-220916-26. Квартира атико 80кв.м. с террасой 70кв.мКвартира attico 80 кв. м. с террасой 7…
$3,16M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Rome, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Rome, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
AG-260716-3. Экстраординарный-террасный пентхаус, с панорамным видомВ престижном здании с ко…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Rome, Italy
Apartment
Rome, Italy
Area 308 m²
AG-041016. Прекрасная квартира в Риме. 308 кв.мВ непосредственной близости от площади Барбер…
$3,75M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

Property types in Lazio

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Lazio, Italy

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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