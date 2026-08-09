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Apartments for sale in Marche, Italy

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SantElpidio a Mare
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18 properties total found
4 room apartment in Montemonaco, Italy
4 room apartment
Montemonaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 45 m²
Apartment on the ground floor in a building of only two apartments living room bedroom and b…
$58,131
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6 room apartment in Montappone, Italy
6 room apartment
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
Ground floor apartment in a condominium of only two units. Independent entrance with private…
$116,262
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9 room apartment in Grottammare, Italy
9 room apartment
Grottammare, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 214 m²
Beautiful panoramic penthouse a few steps from the sea Terrace on four sides of 80 square me…
Price on request
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5 room apartment in Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
5 room apartment
Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Apartment with own entrance on the ground floor with living room two bedrooms bathroom (poss…
Price on request
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5 room apartment in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
5 room apartment
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 70 m²
Ground floor apartment of about 70 square meters with external paved courtyard with condoned…
$69,757
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4 room apartment in Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 60 m²
Apartments in the historic center (n.ro 3) new structure brick and wooden floors entrance Cu…
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9 room apartment in Montappone, Italy
9 room apartment
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 160 m²
160 sqm apartment with 100 sqm attic garage Garage Cellar General condition excellent Servic…
$127,889
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5 room apartment in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
5 room apartment
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 90 m²
Apartment on the outskirts of a popular condominium. First floor without lift, surface area …
$69,757
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4 room apartment in Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Apartment of 70 sqm on the first floor with elevator Living area with kitchenette bedroom be…
$143,965
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7 room apartment in Macerata, Italy
7 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 130 m²
130 sqm apartment on the second floor with lift three bedrooms bathroom living room kitchen …
$156,954
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4 room apartment in Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Apartments in the historic center under construction old brick and wooden floors Various siz…
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5 room apartment in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 room apartment
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Second row sea apartment of 80 square meters to be reviewed internally Raised ground floor T…
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4 room apartment in Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
First floor apartment with independent entrance with living room, kitchenette, bathroom, bed…
$93,010
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4 room apartment in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
4 room apartment
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Recently built attic on the second floor. Panoramic sea view. Two bedrooms, bathroom, living…
$168,580
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8 room apartment in Montappone, Italy
8 room apartment
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 120 m²
120 sqm apartment on the first floor with independent entrance in a small condominium. Priva…
$127,889
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9 room apartment in Macerata, Italy
9 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 150 m²
Duplex apartment (on two levels): ground floor with kitchen bathroom laundry on the first fl…
$328,240
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7 room apartment in Montappone, Italy
7 room apartment
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 120 m²
First floor apartment in a condominium of only two units. Construction from the 80s renovate…
$139,515
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4 bedroom apartment in Ascoli Piceno, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
$426,996
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