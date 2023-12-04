Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Marche, Italy

9 properties total found
4 room apartment in Ascoli Piceno, Italy
4 room apartment
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
€390,000
4 room apartment in Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Apartments in the historic center under construction old brick and wooden floors Various siz…
Price on request
2 room apartment in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
2 room apartment
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
BG-ABI24497U. Квартира на первом этаже, с отдельным входом в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоКварти…
€98,000
7 room apartment with Bedrooms in Macerata, Italy
7 room apartment with Bedrooms
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 130 m²
130 sqm apartment on the second floor with lift three bedrooms bathroom living room kitchen …
Price on request
5 room apartment with Bedrooms in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Second row sea apartment of 80 square meters to be reviewed internally Raised ground floor T…
Price on request
6 room apartment with Bedrooms in Morichella, Italy
6 room apartment with Bedrooms
Morichella, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 105 m²
Apartment in historic center on the second floor without elevator in a building of only thre…
Price on request
5 room apartment with Bedrooms in Campofilone, Italy
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
Campofilone, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 80 m²
Newly built apartments with sea view Two bedroom bathroom living area with kitchenette Garag…
Price on request
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ancona, Italy
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ancona, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
We offer beautiful apartments in a modern complex in the region of Marke. The sandy beach is…
€160,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ancona, Italy
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ancona, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Beautiful apartments in the new complex are located in Cupra Marittima next to Grottammare, …
€120,000
