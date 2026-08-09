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Apartments for sale in Como, Italy

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Tremezzina
9
Gravedona ed Uniti
4
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46 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Cernobbio, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 243 m²
ID - 10088. VB- Апартаменты в ЧерноббьоАпартаменты в Черноббио в комплексе из 4 квартир. Апа…
$2,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Blevio, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
PL-PR_A24. Озеро Комо. Апартаменты с видом на озеро  В жилом комлексе «Ла Кал», расположенн…
$1,41M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Blevio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Blevio, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
MV-270221-1. Идеальная концепция квартиры в исторической вилле на берегу озера в БлевиоИдеа…
$761,930
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
5 bedroom apartment in Lenno, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
GR-Tr-178. Роскошные апартаменты в Тремеццина, г.ЛенноПервый этаж резиденции ( около 200 кв.…
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Como, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Como, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/4
Smart Luxury Apartment with Panoramic Lake View and Sunset Terrace — Campione d’Italia 🔹 …
$1,50M
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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5 bedroom apartment in Molina, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Molina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
MV-270221-2. Апартамент в Фаджето Ларио с видом на озеро КомоАпартамент в Фаджето Ларио с ви…
$808,818
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Lenno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
MV-221122-2. Элитная резиденция нового строительства в ЛенноРезиденция расположена в Ленно в…
$843,984
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Como, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Como, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
ID - 3456. VB-Престижные апартаменты в новом комплексе в городе Комо Престижные апартаменты …
$825,229
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Como, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Como, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
ID - 10111. VB- Элитные апартаменты в центре города КомоЕдинственные в своем роде апартамент…
$2,70M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Civiglio, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Civiglio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
MV-221122-4. Апартамент в историческом отреставрированном дворце на озере КомоВ самом центре…
$2,63M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Argegno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Argegno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
A few steps from the lake and from the center of Argegno, newly built residence with a moder…
$798,154
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1 bedroom apartment in Gravedona, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Gravedona, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a private garden…
$295,612
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2 bedroom apartment in Menaggio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Villa Eva is a historic building (1880) in neo-Gothic style located directly in the center o…
$722,608
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3 bedroom apartment in Lenno, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
In the exclusive Golfo di Venere in Lenno, Tremezzina at it’s just two steps from the lake..…
$766,403
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2 bedroom apartment in Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
In modern Residence with Swimming Pool and lift, located in the center of Gravedona ed Uniti…
$328,458
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2 bedroom apartment in Como, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Como, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartment of about 85 square meters in Como, Valduce area. Located on a raised ground floor,…
$290,138
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3 bedroom apartment in Tremezzina, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Located in the splendid western shore of Lake Como and in the well-known Tremezzina area (Os…
$613,122
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2 bedroom apartment in Tremezzo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
A few steps from the lake stands the residential complex "i Tulipani" consisting of 18 housi…
$459,842
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2 bedroom apartment in Gravedona, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Gravedona, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a balcony, garde…
$383,201
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Tremezzo, Italy
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Tremezzo, Italy
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Tremezzo, Wonderful villa located in the centre of Tremezzo, behind the monumental complexes…
$2,63M
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2 bedroom apartment in Nesso, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Nesso, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
$536,482
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2 bedroom apartment in Argegno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Argegno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
A few steps from the lake. Luxurious 133 m2 apartment (179 m2 commercial) located on the thi…
$1,31M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tremezzina, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Located in the splendid western shore of Lake Como and in the well-known Tremezzina area (Os…
$613,122
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2 bedroom apartment in Cremia, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Cremia, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
We offer an apartment on the first floor. To be restored, however, it comes with comfortable…
$186,126
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2 bedroom apartment in Nesso, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Nesso, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
$821,146
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2 bedroom apartment in Pianello del Lario, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pianello del Lario, Italy
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
In one of the most panoramic areas of the Municipality of Pianello del Lario and more precis…
$1,31M
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3 bedroom apartment in Pianello del Lario, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Pianello del Lario, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In this residence with swimming pool, located on the first hill in Pianello Del Lario, we of…
$295,612
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2 bedroom apartment in Menaggio, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
In the center of Menaggio, in the heart of Lake Como .. Enjoying a fantastic central locatio…
$262,767
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2 bedroom apartment in Nesso, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Nesso, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
$711,660
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1 bedroom apartment in Gravedona, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Gravedona, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Located 3 km from Gravedona and the shores of Lake Como, this apartment has a balcony and pa…
$328,458
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Property types in Como

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Como, Italy

with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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