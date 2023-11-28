UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Como
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Como, Italy
1 BHK
11
2 BHK
89
3 BHK
39
4 BHK
15
Apartment
Clear all
163 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Dongo, Italy
3
90 m²
Dongo..A new building under construction consisting of 4 apartments, in a quiet, easily acce…
€222,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Argegno, Italy
4
2
179 m²
A few steps from the lake. Luxurious 133 m2 apartment (179 m2 commercial) located on the thi…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Tremezzina, Italy
5
1
104 m²
Inside the "Residence Comacina" consists of 6 units, in the municipality of Ossuccio to one …
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Argegno, Italy
4
2
125 m²
A few steps from the lake and from the center of Argegno, newly built residence with a moder…
€729,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Tremezzina, Italy
4
1
160 m²
In the exclusive Golfo di Venere in Lenno, Tremezzina at it’s just two steps from the lake..…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Menaggio, Italy
5
3
223 m²
In Menaggio Location Loveno, lovely Apartment with lake view in a residence consisting of ni…
€890,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso
Cremia, Italy
6
1
108 m²
We offer an apartment on two floors with comfortable sizes. Recently renovated, it has an en…
€175,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio
Cremia, Italy
7
1
156 m²
We offer an apartment on the first floor. To be restored, however, it comes with comfortable…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Pianello del Lario, Italy
6
2
120 m²
In this residence with swimming pool, located on the first hill in Pianello Del Lario, we of…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Argegno, Italy
4
1
85 m²
Located in a panoramic position with stunning lake views at about 3 minutes drive from the p…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Vercana, Italy
5
2
98 m²
In the town center of Domaso and a stone's throw from its beautiful lakefront and the pier, …
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
3
1
81 m²
In modern Residence with Swimming Pool and lift, located in the center of Gravedona ed Uniti…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Nesso, Italy
3
1
71 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Nesso, Italy
4
1
71 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Nesso, Italy
4
2
81 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Nesso, Italy
4
1
71 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
€490,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Menaggio, Italy
5
1
91 m²
In the center of Menaggio, in the heart of Lake Como .. Enjoying a fantastic central locatio…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Sala Comacina, Italy
3
1
70 m²
A paradise on the Golden Triangle of Lake Como! Situated on the sunny Sala Comacina hillsid…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Nesso, Italy
6
2
195 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Tremezzina, Italy
5
2
102 m²
Located in the splendid western shore of Lake Como and in the well-known Tremezzina area (Os…
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Tremezzina, Italy
5
2
102 m²
Located in the splendid western shore of Lake Como and in the well-known Tremezzina area (Os…
€560,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Gera Lario, Italy
7
3
122 m²
BRAND NEW REAL ESTATE COMPLEX UNDER COMPLETION BUILT WITH INNOVATIVE ENERGY SOLUTIONS. THIS …
€640,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Pianello del Lario, Italy
7
3
400 m²
In one of the most panoramic areas of the Municipality of Pianello del Lario and more precis…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Como, Italy
5
350 m²
MV-221122-4. Апартамент в историческом отреставрированном дворце на озере КомоВ самом центре…
€2,24M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lenno, Italy
4
163 m²
MV-221122-2. Элитная резиденция нового строительства в ЛенноРезиденция расположена в Ленно в…
€720,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
5 room apartment
Lemna, Italy
6
150 m²
MV-270221-2. Апартамент в Фаджето Ларио с видом на озеро КомоАпартамент в Фаджето Ларио с ви…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
3 room apartment
Cernobbio, Italy
4
243 m²
VB-10088. Апартаменты в ЧерноббьоАпартаменты в Черноббио в комплексе из 4 квартир. Апартамен…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
3 room apartment
Como, Italy
4
358 m²
VB-11134. Панорамная квартира в КомоВ уникальном и фантастическом месте напротив историческо…
€2,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
3 room apartment
Brunate, Italy
4
250 m²
VB-11067. Пентхаус с видом на озеро и садомПентхаус с видом на озеро и садом. Панорамный пен…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
3 room apartment
Dizzasco, Italy
4
108 m²
VB-11076. Новые апартаменты с видом на озеро КомоНовые апартаменты с захватывающим видом на …
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Properties features in Como, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL