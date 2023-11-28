Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Como, Italy

1 BHK
11
2 BHK
89
3 BHK
39
4 BHK
15
Apartment To archive
163 properties total found
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Dongo, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Dongo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Dongo..A new building under construction consisting of 4 apartments, in a quiet, easily acce…
€222,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Argegno, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Argegno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
A few steps from the lake. Luxurious 133 m2 apartment (179 m2 commercial) located on the thi…
€1,20M
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Tremezzina, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Inside the "Residence Comacina" consists of 6 units, in the municipality of Ossuccio to one …
€650,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Argegno, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Argegno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
A few steps from the lake and from the center of Argegno, newly built residence with a moder…
€729,000
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale in Tremezzina, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
In the exclusive Golfo di Venere in Lenno, Tremezzina at it’s just two steps from the lake..…
€700,000
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Menaggio, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
In Menaggio Location Loveno, lovely Apartment with lake view in a residence consisting of ni…
€890,000
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso in Cremia, Italy
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ripostiglio, with Doppio Ingresso
Cremia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
We offer an apartment on two floors with comfortable sizes. Recently renovated, it has an en…
€175,000
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio in Cremia, Italy
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Ripostiglio
Cremia, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
We offer an apartment on the first floor. To be restored, however, it comes with comfortable…
€170,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Pianello del Lario, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Pianello del Lario, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In this residence with swimming pool, located on the first hill in Pianello Del Lario, we of…
€270,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente in Argegno, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Argegno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Located in a panoramic position with stunning lake views at about 3 minutes drive from the p…
€315,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Vercana, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Vercana, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
In the town center of Domaso and a stone's throw from its beautiful lakefront and the pier, …
€300,000
2 room apartment with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
2 room apartment with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Gravedona ed Uniti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
In modern Residence with Swimming Pool and lift, located in the center of Gravedona ed Uniti…
€300,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Nesso, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
€490,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Nesso, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
€650,000
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Nesso, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
€550,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Nesso, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
€490,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Menaggio, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Menaggio, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
In the center of Menaggio, in the heart of Lake Como .. Enjoying a fantastic central locatio…
€240,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Sala Comacina, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Sala Comacina, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
A paradise on the Golden Triangle of Lake Como! Situated on the sunny Sala Comacina hillsid…
€350,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Nesso, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Nesso, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
BEAUTY DOES NOT CONSUME SOIL! Renovation a stone's throw from the ravine and the lake, breat…
€750,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Tremezzina, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Located in the splendid western shore of Lake Como and in the well-known Tremezzina area (Os…
€560,000
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Tremezzina, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Tremezzina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Located in the splendid western shore of Lake Como and in the well-known Tremezzina area (Os…
€560,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Gera Lario, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Gera Lario, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
BRAND NEW REAL ESTATE COMPLEX UNDER COMPLETION BUILT WITH INNOVATIVE ENERGY SOLUTIONS. THIS …
€640,000
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico in Pianello del Lario, Italy
2 room apartment with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente, with Passaggio Automobilistico
Pianello del Lario, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
In one of the most panoramic areas of the Municipality of Pianello del Lario and more precis…
€1,20M
4 room apartment in Como, Italy
4 room apartment
Como, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
MV-221122-4. Апартамент в историческом отреставрированном дворце на озере КомоВ самом центре…
€2,24M
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Lenno, Italy
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
MV-221122-2. Элитная резиденция нового строительства в ЛенноРезиденция расположена в Ленно в…
€720,000
5 room apartment in Lemna, Italy
5 room apartment
Lemna, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 150 m²
MV-270221-2. Апартамент в Фаджето Ларио с видом на озеро КомоАпартамент в Фаджето Ларио с ви…
€690,000
3 room apartment in Cernobbio, Italy
3 room apartment
Cernobbio, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 243 m²
VB-10088. Апартаменты в ЧерноббьоАпартаменты в Черноббио в комплексе из 4 квартир. Апартамен…
€1,75M
3 room apartment in Como, Italy
3 room apartment
Como, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 358 m²
VB-11134. Панорамная квартира в КомоВ уникальном и фантастическом месте напротив историческо…
€2,90M
3 room apartment in Brunate, Italy
3 room apartment
Brunate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
VB-11067. Пентхаус с видом на озеро и садомПентхаус с видом на озеро и садом. Панорамный пен…
€850,000
3 room apartment in Dizzasco, Italy
3 room apartment
Dizzasco, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
VB-11076. Новые апартаменты с видом на озеро КомоНовые апартаменты с захватывающим видом на …
€900,000
