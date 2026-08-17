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Apartments for sale in Venice, Italy

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6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
$262,767
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1 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
$233,862
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2 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
$372,253
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2 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Monastery of the Apparition, a building of great historical importance for the Island and fo…
$433,565
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3 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
$476,265
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Apartment 23 bedrooms in Venice, Italy
Apartment 23 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
Bedrooms 23
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 160 m²
On the island of Murano, next to Campo San Bernardo, is this elegant hotel built on the grou…
$3,83M
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