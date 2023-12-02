Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Venice, Italy

2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€240,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Monastery of the Apparition, a building of great historical importance for the Island and fo…
€396,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€435,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€340,000
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Venice, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Venice, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
€213,600
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with by the sea, with недвижимость в италии, with италия in Eraclea, Italy
2 room apartment with by the sea, with недвижимость в италии, with италия
Eraclea, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/4
The Sant'Andrea complex is built in the form of a beautiful Mediterranean village 500 meters…
€155,000
per month
Leave a request

