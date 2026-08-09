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Apartments for sale in Veneto, Italy

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Venice
6
Peschiera del Garda
27
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68 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
GA-V001452. Эксклюзивная квартира с прекрасным видом на озеро в Дождь Торри-дель-БенакоВ эл…
$703,320
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
GA-V001444. Современная элегантная вилла в Пескьера-дель-ГардаВ элегантном жилом комплексе и…
$609,544
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
GA-V001372. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
$287,189
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-SV00002_BdS5. New apartment with its own garden.In a newly built residence located in Pes…
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
GA-V001373. Трехкомнатная квартира в комплексе с бассейном в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРасположенн…
$281,328
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
GA-V001414. Новая трехкомнатная квартира с террасой и солярием в Пескьера-дель-ГардаПредла…
$380,965
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
GA-V001289. ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНАЯ КВАРТИРА В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположенная в новом районе деревни …
$527,490
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Magugnano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Magugnano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
GH-SB304-2. Апартаменты с видом на озероКвартира на втором этаже здания, состоящего всего из…
$468,880
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Bardolino, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bardolino, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
GH-ZV00024. Three-bedroom apartment a stone's throw from the lake.In a renovated old courtya…
$445,436
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Vittorio Veneto, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Vittorio Veneto, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3
Italy is inexpensive! 4-square. off Venice (Vittorio Veneto) - 86,000 euros.Investment + res…
$100,201
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2 bedroom apartment in Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Castelnuovo del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 116 m²
GH-SV00099. Трехкомнатная квартира в Peschiera del Gardaлифт, электрические ворота, двойное …
$574,378
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
GA-V001303. НОВАЯ ЧЕТЫРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА НА ПЕРВОМ ЭТАЖЕ В В PESCHIERA DEL GARDAРасположе…
$504,046
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Jesolo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Jesolo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
IT-080618. Комплекс на первой линии с личным пляжем в ЙезолоПродается квартира в 24 этажном …
$715,042
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
GH-SV00083. Отремонтированная квартира с видом на озероВ Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, всего в 15…
$322,355
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
GH-SV00068. Квартира на первой линии в здании с частным пляжемВнутри этого элитного здания б…
$1,02M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 130 m²
GA-V001302. Новая трехкомнатная квартира на первом этаже в цен в Пескьера-дель-ГардаРаспол…
$386,826
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Asolo, Italy
Apartment
Asolo, Italy
Area 166 m²
BORGO SANTA CATERINA Exclusive Apartments in Asolo (Treviso, Veneto) Housing in one of the…
$210,810
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Penthouse in Lido di Jesolo, Italy
Penthouse
Lido di Jesolo, Italy
Area 168 m²
Floor 8
Situated on privileged 8th and 9th floors, this exceptional penthouse combines modern Italia…
$2,27M
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2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In a newly built residence in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the shores of the l…
$492,687
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2 bedroom apartment in Pellestrina, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pellestrina, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
The project involved the conservative restoration of the ancient Monastery of the Apparition…
$262,767
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2 bedroom apartment in Peschiera del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
In the picturesque setting of Peschiera del Garda, a short distance from the heart of the ci…
$316,415
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2 bedroom apartment in Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Surrounded by a century-old park of 10,000 sqm, we offer a spacious and bright three-room fl…
$328,458
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2 bedroom apartment in Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
On the hillside above the pretty village of Torri del Benaco, only 5 minutes' walk from the …
$613,122
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2 bedroom apartment in Torri del Benaco, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Torri del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Elegance and refinement in modern style and total lake view characterise these exclusive res…
$937,201
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1 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Peschiera del Garda in a very central location within a Residence with swimming pool, we pro…
$695,237
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2 bedroom apartment in Lazise, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a picturesque village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands this prest…
$1,08M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lazise, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lazise, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
In the heart of Lazise, a picturesque village on the shores of Lake Garda, stands this prest…
$1,07M
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2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
In a quiet residential area only 800 m from the centre of Garda, in a well-kept residential …
$341,597
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2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
$1,04M
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2 bedroom apartment in San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
San Benedetto di Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a new recently-built residence located in Peschiera del Garda, just a few steps from the …
$908,735
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Property types in Veneto

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Veneto, Italy

with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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