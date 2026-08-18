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Apartments for sale in Lonato del Garda, Italy

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2 BHK
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9 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
GH-DV5967. Three-bedroom apartment two steps from the promenadeLocated in a prestigious loca…
$583,755
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Lonato del Garda, in a quiet hamlet on the outskirts of the town stands a new residential co…
$306,561
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3 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
In Lonato del Garda, near the centre, we will soon offer flats with independent entrance. Th…
$383,201
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
$303,276
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2 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
$278,095
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2 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Surrounded by nature with an open view and set in a beautiful Borgo and rural context, locat…
$315,320
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
$185,032
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3 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
$326,269
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3 bedroom apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
$371,158
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