Apartments for sale in Lonato del Garda, Italy

18 properties total found
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
This extraordinary penthouse is located within an exclusive residence with swimming pool in …
€950,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
By the lake, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer …
€2,20M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
By the sea, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer a…
€1,90M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Wonderful three-room flat for sale in the prestigious residence with swimming pool 'Il Borgh…
€599,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Lonato del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€169,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€277,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€254,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€298,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
In a building of only 4 units, forthcoming construction, in residential area surrounded by g…
€339,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Surrounded by nature with an open view and set in a beautiful Borgo and rural context, locat…
€288,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Nestled in an enchanted corner of the Padenghe sul Garda hills is the Residence "Aquarama", …
€950,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Nestled in an enchanted corner of the Padenghe sul Garda hills is the Residence "Aquarama", …
€890,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 5 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Nestled in an enchanted corner of the Padenghe sul Garda hills is the Residence "Aquarama", …
€1,15M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
In a hilly area extremely convenient to the main communication routes, at the gates of Desen…
€370,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 320 m²
GH-V00143. Великолепный пентхаус в Паденге-суль-ГардаВ Паденге-суль-Гарда продаётся великоле…
€1,20M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
On the outskirts of Desenzano del Garda, for lovers of greenery, within an allotment of impo…
€435,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Lonato del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Lonato del Garda, in a quiet hamlet on the outskirts of the town stands a new residential co…
€280,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Lonato del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
In Lonato del Garda, near the centre, we will soon offer flats with independent entrance. Th…
€350,000
Leave a request
