Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Alghero
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Alghero, Italy

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Alghero, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Alghero, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Discover this charming studio located in the heart of the historic district of Alghero, perf…
$156,858
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Alghero, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Alghero, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale apartments with spacious panoramic terraces from the developer.In addition, on the …
$290,478
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alghero, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alghero, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
This exclusive penthouse is a unique opportunity for those looking for elegance, comfort and…
$1,10M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go