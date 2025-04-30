Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Italy

Tuscany
6
Venice
6
Milan
28
Sardinia
12
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pizzo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
La Terrazza di Pizzo is an impressive, ultra-modern residential complex with 1- or 2-bedroom…
$52,397
2 bedroom apartment in Parghelia, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Parghelia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
Ocean Blue's new residence is a few steps from the white-fed beaches!  Ocean Blue Residence …
$155,007
2 bedroom apartment in Parghelia, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Parghelia, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a penthouse 100m from the beach with a large terrace with sea views. The penthou…
$256,525
2 bedroom apartment in Briatico, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Briatico, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
Secondary apartments in the very pleasant town of Briatico, near the entire infrastructure (…
$70,954
