Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Italy

Tuscany
6
Venice
6
Milan
28
Sardinia
12
Apartment in Terni, Italy
Apartment
Terni, Italy
Area 120 m²
The apartment is located in an elite residential complex, just a few minutes on foot from th…
$929,835
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Pasturo, Italy
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Pasturo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A three -room apartment of Duplex with a terrace on Privata Street in Pasturo is sold Mo…
$119,272
5 bedroom apartment in Liguria, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Liguria, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
House on the first line of the sea in Santo Stefano al Mare. The total area of 260 square me…
$1,59M
Apartment in Terni, Italy
Apartment
Terni, Italy
Area 125 m²
Exclusive apartments in the Alps - this is a unique offer for those who appreciate ski holid…
$1,85M
