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Apartments for sale in Sirmione, Italy

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35 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
GH-SV00042. Элитный пентхаус на двух уровнях прямо на озереМежду городками Сирмионе и Песчир…
$2,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
ABI-1066А. Престижный аттик с превосходным видом на озеро ГардаУникальное предложение на 1-й…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
GH-SV00048. Magnificent apartment in a complex with a swimming pool.In the center of the Col…
$514,596
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
HK-020517. Апартаменты в сердце Сирмионе дель Гарда, зона КоломбареАпартаменты в сердце Си…
$363,382
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
WW-120315-2. Квартира в элитном комплексе на первой линии в СирмионеЧетырёхкомнатная квартир…
$1,88M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
GH-SV00094. Новые прекрасные апартаменты рядом с пляжемСирмионе. В районе Коломбаре городка …
$457,158
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
GH-Срок сдачи: 2019. Квартиры с великолепным видом в Сирмионе.В городке Сирмионе... в элитн…
$1,47M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Welcome to the heart of Sirmione, where history merges with modern luxury in a unique apartm…
$1,26M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
In the area of Punta Grò, a few metres away from the lake, we offer a terraced house with la…
$689,762
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
$645,968
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2 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The apartment is located within a new residential complex with modern design, situated in a …
$383,201
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
In Sirmione, in the Lugana area, there is this splendid completely renovated apartment. The …
$355,830
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1 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
$547,430
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$974,426
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3 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
n the centre of Colombare di Sirmione, we offer a new renovated four-room apartment in a res…
$435,755
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1 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Only a few steps away from the lake and the harbour of Sirmione 2, close to all the main ser…
$489,403
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Located in the heart of Colombare di Sirmione, within a small residence comprising only 16 u…
$480,644
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3 bedroom apartment in Sirmione, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Sirmione, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Sirmione, known as "Sirmio venusta" by the poet Catullus, is a true gem on the southern shor…
$925,158
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3 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in one of Sirmione's most exclusive areas, this recently renovated attic apartment i…
$520,059
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1 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This charming apartment is located in Punta Grò, just steps from the shores of Lake Garda. S…
$414,952
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The flat for sale in the town of Sirmione, pearl of Lake Garda, is an unmissable opportunity…
$476,265
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1 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
$591,225
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1 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
SIRMIONE - LUGANA, in a residence with swimming pool we propose a beautiful appartement plac…
$240,869
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1 room apartment in Lugana, Italy
1 room apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
In Colombare di Sirmione, in a residence with swimming pool, a few steps from the centre and…
$206,929
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
This appartment for sale in Sirmione, located in the province of Brescia, in enchanting Ital…
$282,474
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
In a context with swimming pool, located a few steps from the Spa and the centre of Colombar…
$292,328
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Sirmione, locality Porto Sirmione 2, we offer for sale a small villa on two levels free on t…
$695,237
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2 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Sirmione - in a residence with swimming pool in a quiet corner in the centre of Colombare, a…
$377,727
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3 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
$1,09M
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5 bedroom apartment in Lugana, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Lugana, Italy
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 446 m²
Just minutes away from the lake, away from the chaos yet conveniently located near major com…
$2,19M
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