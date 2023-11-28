UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Residential
Sirmione
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Sirmione, Italy
36 properties total found
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Sirmione, Italy
4
130 m²
GH-SV00094. Новые прекрасные апартаменты рядом с пляжемСирмионе. В районе Коломбаре городка …
€390,000
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3
140 m²
GH-Срок сдачи: 2019. Квартиры с великолепным видом в Сирмионе.В городке Сирмионе... в элитн…
€1,25M
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4
160 m²
GH-SV00042. Элитный пентхаус на двух уровнях прямо на озереМежду городками Сирмионе и Песчир…
€1,95M
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4
230 m²
ABI-1066А. Престижный аттик с превосходным видом на озеро ГардаУникальное предложение на 1-й…
€1,50M
3 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
4
WW-120315-2. Квартира в элитном комплексе на первой линии в СирмионеЧетырёхкомнатная квартир…
€1,60M
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3
90 m²
HK-020517. Апартаменты в сердце Сирмионе дель Гарда, зона КоломбареАпартаменты в сердце Си…
€310,000
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3
70 m²
GH-SV00030. Трехкомнатная квартира с бассейном и видом на озероВ окруженном природой кондоми…
€135,000
2 room apartment
Sirmione, Italy
3
80 m²
GH-SV00002. Трехкомнатная квартира в двух шагах от пляжаШикарная трехкомнатная квартира на п…
€197,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Sirmione, Italy
2
2
66 m²
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
€500,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Sirmione, Italy
3
1
68 m²
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
€540,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Sirmione, Italy
3
2
83 m²
In an elegant complex, just a few steps from Brema beach, we propose the construction of an …
€590,000
2 room apartment with tennis court, with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata
Sirmione, Italy
3
2
110 m²
In the area of Punta Grò, a few metres away from the lake, we offer a terraced house with la…
€630,000
2 room apartment with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Sirmione, Italy
3
2
90 m²
Sirmione - in a residence with swimming pool in a quiet corner in the centre of Colombare, a…
€345,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Sirmione, Italy
4
2
105 m²
n the centre of Colombare di Sirmione, we offer a new renovated four-room apartment in a res…
€398,000
3 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Sirmione, Italy
6
2
176 m²
€997,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Sirmione, Italy
2
1
60 m²
In Lugana di Sirmione, convenient to all the main services, we offer Spacious two-room apart…
€169,000
5 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Sirmione, Italy
17
4
446 m²
Just minutes away from the lake, away from the chaos yet conveniently located near major com…
€2,00M
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Sirmione, Italy
3
1
55 m²
This appartment for sale in Sirmione, located in the province of Brescia, in enchanting Ital…
€258,000
1 room apartment with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Sirmione, Italy
2
2
60 m²
SIRMIONE - LUGANA, in a residence with swimming pool we propose a beautiful appartement plac…
€220,000
2 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Cancello Elettrico
Sirmione, Italy
3
2
105 m²
Located in the heart of Colombare di Sirmione, within a small residence comprising only 16 u…
€439,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Passaggio Pedonale, with Ingresso Indipendente
Sirmione, Italy
6
3
130 m²
Sirmione, locality Porto Sirmione 2, we offer for sale a small villa on two levels free on t…
€635,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Sirmione, Italy
3
2
100 m²
In a context with swimming pool, located a few steps from the Spa and the centre of Colombar…
€267,000
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Sirmione, Italy
3
2
75 m²
The apartment is located within a new residential complex with modern design, situated in a …
€350,000
3 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Sirmione, Italy
4
2
150 m²
Sirmione, known as "Sirmio venusta" by the poet Catullus, is a true gem on the southern shor…
€845,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Sirmione, Italy
2
1
80 m²
Welcome to the heart of Sirmione, where history merges with modern luxury in a unique apartm…
€1,15M
2 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Sirmione, Italy
3
1
80 m²
The flat for sale in the town of Sirmione, pearl of Lake Garda, is an unmissable opportunity…
€435,000
1 room apartment with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Sirmione, Italy
1
1
45 m²
In Colombare di Sirmione, in a residence with swimming pool, a few steps from the centre and…
€189,000
1 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Sirmione, Italy
2
1
60 m²
Directly on the lake and just a few steps from the castle of Sirmione, we offer a ground flo…
€330,000
4 room apartment with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Sirmione, Italy
5
3
210 m²
At 50 metres from the Brema beach, in a beautiful recently built complex with swimming pool,…
€1,15M
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Sirmione, Italy
4
3
150 m²
€890,000
