Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
149
Herceg Novi
120
Ulcinj Ulqin
3
Risan
27
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
241 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2360 Luxury Eco-Villa in Pržno — Where Innovation Meets Elegance 🏝 Location: Pictur…
$4,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Spacious apartments with sea views in Porto MontenegroWe offer for sale a fully furnished ap…
$877,631
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 600 m²
For sale luxury villa with panoramic stunning sea view in Budva, Blizikuci. The total area …
$2,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
For sale luxury villa, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, cozy vi…
$3,53M
Leave a request
House 11 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
House 11 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Villa (mini-hotel) is sold in Montenegro with an amazing view of the Adriatic Sea, 5 minutes…
$705,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1587 Luxury Townhouse with Pool & Sauna in Leševići – €270,000 Description: Three-…
$292,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
A new modern villa in the elite village of Kostanica is for sale.   Villa is located on th…
$715,754
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1866 For Sale: Modern Villa with Pool and Stunning Sea View in Blizikuci. Location:…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 304 m²
Villa 304 m2 on a plot of 561 m2. Budva Riviera. For sale luxury villa with sea view, ab…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
8 bedroom House in Buljarica, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
We present you a magnificent house drowning in greenery, located in the quiet and picturesqu…
$853,603
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
$253,743
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Villa in traditional style, Budva Kotor in Crimovica. The villa has 4 bedrooms (each bedroom…
$513,999
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 859 m²
A luxurious three -story needle in Italian style is sold, developed by a famous Italian desi…
$648,933
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the Bay of Kotor, Morinj A villa located on the first line of the sea in a pictu…
$729,133
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Bratesici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Bratesici, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale, located in the Grbalj Valley, Sutvara village. This detached house is an ide…
$674,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Blizikuci Budva Riviera. Unique townhouses. Total area: 220 sq. m on a plot of 154 sq. m,…
$681,947
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Igalo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Sale: a house with a pool in the Bay Bay in Herceg Nov The area of ​​the house is 400 m…
$488,138
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 150 m²
5 of the bathrooms 6 bedrooms, a villa with an area of ​​1150 m2 section 1000 m2 on th…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 240 m²
Stoliv, Boka Kotorska Bay. Luxury villa 240 m2 on a plot of 600 m2 with 6 bedrooms on 3 flo…
$889,050
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 497 m²
On the very shore of the Adriatic Sea in the town of Console 8 km. From the city of Bar, a v…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Selling a new villa on the Bar Riviera. Great driveway. The villa is surrounded by Cyprus an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Sale: Villa in the suburbs of Budva is an elite real estate in Montenegro the area of ​​th…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Kunje, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Two modern houses in Utech, near the sea, just 250 meters from the shore line., next to the …
$401,256
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1347 🏡 SPACIOUS HOUSE IN DOBRA VODA – SEA & MOUNTAIN VIEWS 📍 Location: Dobra Voda –…
$574,139
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
A beautiful villa with a pool in Montenegro is sold. Panoramic views of the sea and mounta…
$455,595
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Villa
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Area 235 m²
Villa 235 m2 Boka Kotorska Bay, Kostanjica - 1st line to the sea - Land area = 400 m2 -…
$887,344
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1373 🏡 LUXURY TOWNHOUSES IN DONJA LASTVA – PREMIUM LIVING 📍 Location: Tivat, Donja …
$501,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1463 🌴 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN BAR – SEA & MOUNTAIN VIEWS! 📍 Location: Bar, Šušan…
$452,147
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
Современная семейная вилла общей площадью 480 м2 с бассейном размером 5,5 м х 4 м, расположе…
$1,83M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski

Property types in Montenegro

villas
cottages
mansions
chalets
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go