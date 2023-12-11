Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Zabljak
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zabljak, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
38 properties total found
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Legal house with a fireplace in the coniferous forest of Zabljak Two-storey wooden house of…
€120,000
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture in Zabljak, Montenegro
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Wooden house with two bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro Wonderful little house of 65m2. The h…
€63,000
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with mountain view in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
For sale is half of a semi-detached house in a beautiful location in Žabljak, near the cente…
€319,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 room house in Zabljak, Montenegro
5 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
House 500 meters from the Crno Jezero n the Ivan Do area, Zabljak. House area 140m2. Plot ar…
€140,000
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with mountain view in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A house for sale in Kovačka dolina in Žabljak, with a total area of 158m2, located on a plot…
€157,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
House with gorgeous mountain views in Zabljak!!! For sale three bedroom house with a total …
€150,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Legal house with garage near Zabljak The area of the house is 86m2. The area of the land …
€75,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
TWO A-Frame houses in Zabljak. The area of each house - 73 m2., the area of the plot at the…
€75,000
Leave a request
House in Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
Area 68 m²
ID 631 Stone two-story house for sale in Zabljak. The house is 5.5 km from the city center…
€56,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
House in Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
ID 630 For sale two-story wooden house in Zabljak. The house is located 7.5 km from the ci…
€56,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room house in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 623   For sale three-story house Zabljake. House with an area of 84m2 and a plot of 600m…
€83,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room house in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 622   House for sale to Zabljak. Two-story wooden house in Zabljak. The area of the hous…
€64,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Legal new house near Zabljak Two-storey house of 80m2 standing on a plot of 203m2. The hou…
€86,500
Leave a request
4 room house in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
NUM 5137 A house for sale in the north of Montenegro, in the town of Zabljak. The hou…
€150,000
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances in Zabljak, Montenegro
5 room house with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
House with a terrace in a mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an are…
€148,000
Leave a request
House in Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
House with 3 apartments near the ski center in Žabljak, Motichki Hai 3-storey house with 3 …
€160,000
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with appliances in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house with furniture, with appliances
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Two-storey house in Zabljak, Kovachka valley House with an area of 84 m2. Plot 300 m2, surr…
€90,000
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture in Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
House in a small grove near Zabljak Furnished family house with three bedrooms in Zabljak. …
€95,000
Leave a request
4 room house with double glazed windows, with mountain view, with central heating in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house with double glazed windows, with mountain view, with central heating
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
This is a beautiful wooden house with a total area of 140m2 on an urbanized plot of 300m2. …
€130,000
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, in city center, with mountain view in Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house with double glazed windows, in city center, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
This two-storey house has an area of 100 m2 and a land plot of 258 m2. The house is locat…
€160,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Ski house in great location near Zabljak. The House 97 m2 + 2 terraces, on a plot of 300 m2…
€180,000
Leave a request
2 room house with parking in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house with parking
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Strong valley house with summer kitchen in Zabljak. One-storey house total 75m2 and the lan…
€120,000
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
House with terrace in mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an area of…
€148,000
Leave a request
House with furniture, with mountain view, with parking in Zabljak, Montenegro
House with furniture, with mountain view, with parking
Zabljak, Montenegro
Area 84 m²
Tiny house in 3 levels, 4+1, 84 m2 near Zabljak. Tiny style and compact house in 3 levels, …
€81,000
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with appliances, with parking in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house with furniture, with appliances, with parking
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Tourist house in 3 levels near Zabljak. The house is being sold as a running rental busines…
€127,000
Leave a request
House in Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
Area 600 m²
Hotel 600m2 near ski center (grey stage of construction) in Zabljak. Apartment complex in g…
€310,000
Leave a request
House with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances in Zabljak, Montenegro
House with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances
Zabljak, Montenegro
Area 270 m²
Complex of 3 wooden houses with 2 saunas in Zabljak. Three houses are built at the land 878…
€220,000
Leave a request
4 room house with garage, with parking in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house with garage, with parking
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
The large family house with total area 190m2 with 4 bedrooms, garage, terrace and fireplace …
€158,000
Leave a request
House with furniture, in city center, with mountain view in Zabljak, Montenegro
House with furniture, in city center, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
Area 210 m²
The apartment house 210m2 in a center of Zabljak  The ready rental house with 3 separate ap…
€205,000
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with mountain view in Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house with furniture, with garage, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Modern house 160m2 in 3 levels, 3+1 in calm nature area. The House total area is 160 m2. …
€250,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir