Houses for sale in Zabljak, Montenegro

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Houses in Zabljak, Montenegro

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villas
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20 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale is a cozy country house with an area of 58 m2 with a large plot of 4,671 m2, consis…
$219,379
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Your mountain house with a panorama of Alp! For sale a cozy house of 100 m2 in the village o…
$255,646
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Monteonline
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
For sale a cozy and fully furnished house in the picturesque area of Borie, just 5 km from t…
$310,921
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Monteonline
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale is a fully equipped luxury villa in the prestigious area of Borie, just a few minut…
$689,783
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
We present to your attention a magnificent 4-storey house Savoja Žabljak, which is ideal for…
$665,025
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
For sale half of the house with a total area of 130 m2 with two terraces, located just 1.5 k…
$143,945
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Monteonline
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2 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$325,101
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
For sale is a cozy, fully legalized house in one of the most beautiful places in Montenegro …
$491,847
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Monteonline
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2 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
This 60 m² house, including a terrace, is located just 4 kilometers from the center of Žablj…
$122,103
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale is an operating business of renting new cottages in the picturesque area of ​​Razvr…
$310,921
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Monteonline
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 168 m²
For sale is an attractive property in the heart of Zabljak, including a stone house of 168 m…
$1,07M
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Monteonline
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Villa 1 bedroom in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
We offer for sale two fully ready-to-live houses located in one of the most picturesque area…
$260,065
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A cozy house located in a picturesque place - the village of Pitomine, Zabljak is offered fo…
$362,741
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Monteonline
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 283 m²
We offer a unique in scale and concept of a premium-class villa located in one of the most p…
$2,88M
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Monteonline
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale is a cozy and spacious house of 200 m² with a terrace of 33 m², located on a well-k…
$329,490
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Monteonline
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
For sale, a furnished three-storey house of 164 m2 is offered, located in a quiet part of Za…
$253,343
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Monteonline
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
For sale is a cozy two-storey house of 96 m2, located on a plot of 525 m2, just 3 km from th…
$166,976
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Monteonline
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4 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Luxuriously furnished four-room house with sauna near Black Lake in Zabljak. The ground flo…
$558,995
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 192 m²
Description Zabljak, center. Four-storey house with four bedrooms Area 192 sq.m. Plot area 3…
$454,085
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3 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Продается действующий бизнес по аренде в Жабляке:  дом для отдыха Семейный дом в очень жи…
$332,424
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