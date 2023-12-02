Houses for sale in Muo, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Muo, Montenegro
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
€725,000
per month
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 228 m²
NUM 5241 We offer for sale a magnificent villa in a quiet and peaceful suburb of Kotor, M…
€565,000
per month
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 510 m²
Area: 510 sq.m. (450 sq.m. + attic 60 sq.m.) Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 6 Floors: 3 + attic …
€1,40M
per month
6 room house in Muo, Montenegro
6 room house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
This cute and cozy home can be yours! The house is located in a developed and picturesque ar…
€420,000
per month
7 room house in Muo, Montenegro
7 room house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 510 m²
Area: 510 sq.m. (450 sq.m. + attic 60 sq.m.) Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 6 Floors: 3 + attic Gara…
€1,40M
per month
3 room house in Muo, Montenegro
3 room house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
NUM 4741 Three-bedroom villa in Skaljari, Kotor. The area of ​​the villa is 125 m2, w…
€370,000
per month
6 room house in Muo, Montenegro
6 room house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 454 m²
NUM 3770 New modern house on the second line from the sea in Muo, Kotor. The area of ​…
€1,75M
per month
7 room house in Muo, Montenegro
7 room house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
NUM 3988 Two houses for sale with an area of ​​300m2 and 100m2 in Muo. The houses are lo…
€1,48M
per month
3 room house with parking, with sea view in Muo, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with sea view
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
D2-1024. The old three-Storey House on the First LineOld three-storey house for sale on the …
€580,000
per month
Villa 11 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 11 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Floor 4/4
This brand new modern villa is located just 50 m from the waterfront in Muo.  Muo is…
€1,56M
per month
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Muo, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
The code of a property - 1.26.11.7438 the House is locateded by in the settlement of Muo…
€315,000
per month
