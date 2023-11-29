Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
€600,000
House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,20M
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 164 m²
Description Tivat. New two-storey house with stunning views of the Gulf of Tivat Distance to…
€435,000
House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
€350,000
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Tivat, Montenegro
5 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
Description Tivat, Donja Lastva district. Four-storey house with five bedrooms Distance to t…
€550,000
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-411. Modernes Stadthaus in TivatZu verkaufen Modernes Stadthaus in Tivat mit Berg- und Me…
€710,000
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
2 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
D4-410. Modern townhouse in TivatFor sale Modern townhouse in Tivat with a mountain and sea …
€890,000
5 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
€350,000
4 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
€420,000
3 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 480 m²
Directly from the investor! End of construction December 2022! Living area: 317 sqm. Total a…
€1,75M
4 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 273 m²
Three-storey villa of 273 m ². Adjacent private territory -287 m ². Private pool, relaxation…
€690,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
House with quality interior in Tivat, Kalimanj. 5 minutes walk to the beach, 10 minutes to …
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
For sale a spacious house of 164m2 located on a plot of 323m2. On the ground floor there is …
€400,000
Villa 2 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale a new spacious house of 160 m2, located on a plot of 360 m2. The house is located i…
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 376 m²
For sale a beautiful two-story house with a plot in Tivat. A spacious 376m2 house is located…
€470,000
Villa Villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Spacious villa for sale with a large plot in Tivat. We bring to your attention a unique thre…
€795,000
Villa 5 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 369 m²
Spacious villa for sale near the city of Tivat. The family-run, very cozy and spacious Katar…
€950,000
6 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
6 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 150 m²
NUM 1840 A house for renovation in the area of Gradiošnica, near the town of Tivat, is f…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 2
📍Donja Lastva. Tivat, Porto Montenegro - 2 km 🌊0.4 km - to the seafront 🏡9 exclusive resi…
€550,000
4 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 290 m²
The villa was built in 2019. Located on a plot of 834 m2. The area of the villa is 290 sq.m.…
€1,20M
5 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
5 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
New luxury villa of 320 sq.m. Terrace to the southwest side, landscaped area, overflow pool.…
€640,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
D11-032. Beautiful villa on the first lineFor sale - The beautiful villa located in Opatovo,…
€1,20M
Villa 2 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Villa is located in a calm, quiet corner with a beautiful sea view, which is ideal for those…
€530,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 329 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a 2-car garage in a n…
€890,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 371 m²
Spectacular golf residences on the Montenegro coast Discover The Peaks, an exclusive new…
€3,98M
3 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Spectacular golf residences on the Montenegro coast Discover The Peaks, an exclusive new…
€1,82M
3 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
€380,000
Villa 3 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
This unique property is located right next to the sea and has its own beach and pool. Th v…
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
Residential area: 311m2 + 143m2 basement Plot area: 772m2 Floors: basement+ground floor+1 …
€1,80M
