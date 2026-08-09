Houses for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

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Houses in Tivat, Montenegro

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villas
152
townhouses
19
duplexes
4
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250 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Are you dreaming of a house by the sea in Montenegro? These stylish townhouses are the perfe…
$296,014
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Monteonline
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3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Waterfront villa for sale, Tivat Stylish waterfront villa in Opatovo, Tivat, located only a…
$1,39M
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3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 312 m²
Stunning Villa in Tivat, walking distance to Porto Montenegro The villa is built of natural…
Price on request
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 317 m²
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m. Plot: 800 sq.m.…
$2,89M
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House 44 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
House 44 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 44
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
This newly built contemporary villa is located in the peaceful and sought-after neighborhood…
$919,105
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
For sale is a spacious house with a large fertile land plot in the old part of the village o…
$967,616
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Monteonline
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House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Two villas for sale in Krasici, only 10m from the sea front Villa no.1 : 200m2, sits on 330…
$612,737
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4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Modern development in Kavac features 30 houses with gardens, on a private area of 23,000 m2.…
$693,664
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7 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 400 m²
Exceptional villa is for sale in Tivat offers an a direct view of Porto Montenegro's superya…
$5,78M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in Kalimanj, Tivat, one of the most desirable…
$1
VAT
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3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
House for sale in Dumidran, Tivat. The house with a total area of 179 m2 is located on a plo…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 316 m²
A large family house in a quiet area of ​​Tivat is a gradonehole. In walking distance, there…
$863,668
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Monteonline
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 423 m²
This spacious and modern villa is located in the small traditional village of Lepetane in th…
$2,30M
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
House with Garden in Tivat – Dumidran Area.Modern single-storey house with garage and privat…
$464,484
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VALUE.ONE
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4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$1,01M
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
A unique family house with a green courtyard just a few steps from the beach in the most bea…
$1,09M
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Suburb of Tivat. new villa with swimming pool and four bedrooms Completion of construction …
$872,761
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
We present to your attention a unique villa in the Mediterranean style, located just 2 km fr…
$4,11M
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
The perfect home for those who appreciate space, nature and comfort! This modern house of 12…
$285,586
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Monteonline
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a cozy house with a land plot of 320 m2, located in one of the most pictur…
$171,259
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury villa under construction in the center of Tivat.We offer for sale a villa with a read…
$1,07M
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VALUE.ONE
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English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a modern duplex apartment of 76 m², located in a new residential complex i…
$351,393
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 328 m²
We present to your attention a new villa located in one of the most picturesque and quiet ar…
$1,50M
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
In the area of the fashionable Porto Montenegro (g. Tivat) on the very shore of the Bay of B…
$1,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Exclusive private villa, created on an individual project for those who appreciate the sea, …
$3,45M
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Location: Tivat Villa Square: 105 sq.m. Square of the site: 100 sq.m. Summer bedrooms: 3 Num…
$1,38M
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa was built in 2019 and is located on a plot of 424 m2. Villa area 199 sq.m., 2 flo…
$702,101
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
We offer for sale an elegant modern villa located in one of the picturesque areas of Tivat. …
$1,27M
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Monteonline
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2 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
$610,933
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale is a spacious and comfortable house of 200 m2, where every detail is thought out fo…
$381,515
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Monteonline
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