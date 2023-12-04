Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 207 m²
THREE-LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale three-level ap…
€950,000
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 127 m²
TWO-LEVEL APARTMENT IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale is a two-level a…
€650,000
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 73 m²
LUXURY CHALETS IN KOLASHIN, MONTENEGRO +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. For sale Duplex loft in a prem…
€350,000
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
House in Kolasin, Montenegro
House
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
€57,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
€350,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
€320,000
3 room house in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 room house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
The chalet is located in the valley of the Plasnica River (a tributary of the Tara) The are…
€398,000
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
From: €950,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Montenegro’s bre…
€950,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
From: €650,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Montenegro’s breath…
€650,000
Chalet with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
1.5 Bedroom (with loft space) From: €350,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in th…
€350,000
3 room house in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 room house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
NUM 4958 Located in the picturesque mountain town of Kolašin, this stunning three-story home…
€562,000
3 room house in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 room house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Newly built house of 101m2 on a plot of 757m2. Location: - 10 minutes easy walk to the c…
€148,000
