Houses for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

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Houses in Kolasin, Montenegro

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villas
5
chalets
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20 properties total found
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
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Chalet 2 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
!!! OFF PLAN PRICES valid until start of Construction - summer 2026 !!! 100m² House for s…
$232,763
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Agency
Rentals Montenegro
Languages
English, Español, Français, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to Lipovo Villas – private Alpine houses in the heart of MontenegroLocated in the pr…
$620,255
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa
Kolasin, Montenegro
11,000 m² | Electricity | Entrance | Project | Possibility of commercial useFor sale a plot …
$1,08M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Welcome to Lipovo Villas — Private Alpine Homes in the Heart of Montenegro Nestled in th…
$625,164
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2 bedroom house in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Discover the perfect blend of modern luxury and mountain tranquility with this stunning 112 …
$383,752
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1 bedroom house in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
One bedroom 80m² House for sale next to ski resort with 600m² of land! All Seasons Blatin…
$167,590
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Agency
Rentals Montenegro
Languages
English, Español, Français, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Located in Kolašin, Dulovina, this tucked-away, fully renovated house with a yard sits near …
$174,433
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Chalet in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet
Kolasin, Montenegro
Kolasin, Mountain Retreat by Dukley 🏔ID-300Apartment in a scarf of 350 000€ 💶🏙 Premium-class…
$412,404
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 535 m²
Kolasin Valleys, positioned in the scenic northern mountains of Montenegro, stands as a prem…
$5,25M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 647 m²
Kolasin Valleys presents a unique opportunity with only 7 exclusive chalets that type, each …
$6,32M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 647 m²
Kolasin Valleys presents a unique opportunity with only 7 exclusive chalets that type, each …
$6,32M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Kolasin, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Located in the picturesque mountain town of Kolašin, this stunning three-story home is the e…
$653,341
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Chalet 5 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 402 m²
Kolasin Valleys, positioned in the scenic northern mountains of Montenegro, stands as a prem…
$4,07M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Kolasin, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
Kolašin, Dulovina – Cozy, Fully Renovated House with Yard near the Botanical Garden ✔️ La…
$216,082
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Chalet 6 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 647 m²
Kolasin Valleys offers luxurious chalets in Montenegro, each sold with a private land plot. …
$6,22M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Ski resort Kolasin. Gated complex of twenty luxury villas Height above sea level 900m. Dist…
$378,404
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Chalet 6 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 647 m²
Kolasin Valleys presents a unique opportunity with only 7 exclusive chalets that type, each …
$6,32M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Ski resort Kolasin. Gated complex of twenty luxury villas Height above sea level 900m. Dist…
$345,970
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Chalet 5 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 647 m²
Kolasin Valleys offers luxurious chalets in Montenegro, each sold with a private land plot. …
$6,17M
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Developer
Kolasin Valleys
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Kolasin, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Ski resort Kolasin. House made of natural wood with four bedrooms and a large garden plot Ar…
$405,433
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