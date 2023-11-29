Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Lustica
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

villas
6
House To archive
Clear all
29 properties total found
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lustica, Montenegro
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
€285,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
We offer for sale a modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo with an area of 268 on a plot of 32…
€440,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
€765,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
NUM 5504 Immerse yourself in the rich history and captivating beauty located in the charm…
€220,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
6 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 133 m²
NUM 5470 House for sale in Radovici, a settlement located on the Lustica peninsula. The area…
€350,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Mrkovi, Montenegro
3 room house
Mrkovi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 315 m²
Villa area - 315 sq.m. The area of the site is 450 sq.m. Villa structure: Basement: relaxa…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
2 room house in Mrkovi, Montenegro
2 room house
Mrkovi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Villa area - 200 sq.m. Land area - 330 sq.m. Villa structure: Garage Ground floor: living …
€530,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Zambelici, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Zambelici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
D11-026. Villa for sale in Zanjice, LusticaFor sale - Brand new villa with amazing sea view …
€765,000
Leave a request
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Mrkovi, Montenegro
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mrkovi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
D11-027. Stone house first line to the a sea in KakrcFor sale - First line stone house in Ka…
€270,000
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Lustica, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 3
D7-006. Villa with a beautiful sea view in Mirishte, LusticaLarge house 3 floor 395 m2: 7 be…
€450,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
2 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex is located near the sea on the Lustica peninsula, ten minutes away from Lustica …
€399,999
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Bedrooms: 4, Sunuzly: 4, House Square: 330 m ², Land Area: 400 m ²Garage: 60 m ² To the s…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Villa in Montenegro on the first line Area of the house: 450m2 Land area: 700m2 Berth 30m…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English
2 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
2 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
NUM 4982 For sale a wooden house is located in the settlement Mrkovi, located in Lustica. Th…
€170,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
3 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Location: Veslo Villa area: 320 sq.m. Plot area: 587 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 3 Number of b…
€960,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
5 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
House for sale on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, away from the bustle of the city, in the countrys…
€315,000
Leave a request
4 room house with sea view in Merdari, Montenegro
4 room house with sea view
Merdari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
D4-389. Modern villa in Lustica For sale, a recently renovated, stylishly decorated villa wi…
€510,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
NUM 1380 House for sale, which is located 17 km from the airport of Tivat, 20 km from the …
€335,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
NUM 4489 Three-story house in Radovići near Luštice Bay. The surface of the house is …
€280,000
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Merdari, Montenegro
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Merdari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
D2-1097. New house on the Lustica peninsula with a swimming pool on the first lineNew house …
€400,000
Leave a request
5 room house with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Merdari, Montenegro
5 room house with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Merdari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море in Lustica, Montenegro
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 275 m²
€500,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Area: 350m2 ; Plot: 544m2 (or, if desired, you can purchase an additional 656 square met…
€1,20M
Leave a request
7 room house in Rose, Montenegro
7 room house
Rose, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 238 m²
A complex of 3 old stone houses is located in the village of Klinci, 1.5 km from Rose Beach.…
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with pier in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with pier
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
The villa is located on the first line by the sea, on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, a 10-minute w…
€2,50M
Leave a request
5 room house with parking in Lustica, Montenegro
5 room house with parking
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A beautiful three-story house in the village of Krasichi is for sale. Great place to stay an…
€400,000
Leave a request
4 room house with mountain view in Lustica, Montenegro
4 room house with mountain view
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a small cozy house with an area of 120 m2 in the village of Zhanica on the peninsul…
€75,000
Leave a request
4 room house with terrace in Lustica, Montenegro
4 room house with terrace
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A new two-storey house with sea views in Krashichi, on the Lushtica peninsula, about 12 km f…
€330,000
Leave a request
5 room house with basement in Lustica, Montenegro
5 room house with basement
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The house which is locateded in 17 km from the airport Tivat and in 20 km of Kotor and in 35…
€270,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir