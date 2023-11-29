UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Lustica
Houses
Houses for sale in Lustica, Montenegro
villas
6
House
Clear all
29 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
2
2
105 m²
2
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
6
4
268 m²
We offer for sale a modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo with an area of 268 on a plot of 32…
€440,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lustica, Montenegro
4
3
282 m²
2
€765,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
5
200 m²
NUM 5504 Immerse yourself in the rich history and captivating beauty located in the charm…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
6
133 m²
NUM 5470 House for sale in Radovici, a settlement located on the Lustica peninsula. The area…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Mrkovi, Montenegro
3
315 m²
Villa area - 315 sq.m. The area of the site is 450 sq.m. Villa structure: Basement: relaxa…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
2 room house
Mrkovi, Montenegro
2
200 m²
Villa area - 200 sq.m. Land area - 330 sq.m. Villa structure: Garage Ground floor: living …
€530,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Zambelici, Montenegro
4
3
228 m²
2
D11-026. Villa for sale in Zanjice, LusticaFor sale - Brand new villa with amazing sea view …
€765,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Mrkovi, Montenegro
3
2
66 m²
2
D11-027. Stone house first line to the a sea in KakrcFor sale - First line stone house in Ka…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Lustica, Montenegro
6
5
510 m²
3
D7-006. Villa with a beautiful sea view in Mirishte, LusticaLarge house 3 floor 395 m2: 7 be…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
2
2
106 m²
2
The complex is located near the sea on the Lustica peninsula, ten minutes away from Lustica …
€399,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lustica, Montenegro
4
4
330 m²
Bedrooms: 4, Sunuzly: 4, House Square: 330 m ², Land Area: 400 m ²Garage: 60 m ² To the s…
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Lustica, Montenegro
4
3
450 m²
Villa in Montenegro on the first line Area of the house: 450m2 Land area: 700m2 Berth 30m…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English
2 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
2
80 m²
NUM 4982 For sale a wooden house is located in the settlement Mrkovi, located in Lustica. Th…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
3
3
320 m²
Location: Veslo Villa area: 320 sq.m. Plot area: 587 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 3 Number of b…
€960,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
5 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
5
3
300 m²
House for sale on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, away from the bustle of the city, in the countrys…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with sea view
Merdari, Montenegro
5
3
240 m²
D4-389. Modern villa in Lustica For sale, a recently renovated, stylishly decorated villa wi…
€510,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
5
300 m²
NUM 1380 House for sale, which is located 17 km from the airport of Tivat, 20 km from the …
€335,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
5
240 m²
NUM 4489 Three-story house in Radovići near Luštice Bay. The surface of the house is …
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Merdari, Montenegro
4
2
110 m²
2
D2-1097. New house on the Lustica peninsula with a swimming pool on the first lineNew house …
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with terrace, with меблирована полностью, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Merdari, Montenegro
5
300 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with terrace, with by the sea, with вид на море
Lustica, Montenegro
4
275 m²
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Lustica, Montenegro
4
350 m²
Area: 350m2 ; Plot: 544m2 (or, if desired, you can purchase an additional 656 square met…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Rose, Montenegro
7
238 m²
A complex of 3 old stone houses is located in the village of Klinci, 1.5 km from Rose Beach.…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with pier
Lustica, Montenegro
4
2
500 m²
The villa is located on the first line by the sea, on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, a 10-minute w…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with parking
Lustica, Montenegro
5
2
300 m²
A beautiful three-story house in the village of Krasichi is for sale. Great place to stay an…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with mountain view
Lustica, Montenegro
4
2
120 m²
For sale a small cozy house with an area of 120 m2 in the village of Zhanica on the peninsul…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with terrace
Lustica, Montenegro
4
3
150 m²
A new two-storey house with sea views in Krashichi, on the Lushtica peninsula, about 12 km f…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with basement
Lustica, Montenegro
5
3
300 m²
The house which is locateded in 17 km from the airport Tivat and in 20 km of Kotor and in 35…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL