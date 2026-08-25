Houses for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

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Houses in Lustica, Montenegro

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villas
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47 properties total found
Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
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Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 184 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,53M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$5,86M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$4,85M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 185 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$3,05M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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House in Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$1,70M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive sea-view villa is offered for sale, located in the second row from the coastlin…
$3,46M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive seafront villa is offered for sale, located in the first row by the coastline o…
$4,39M
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5 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 357 m²
Area: 357 m2 Land area: 774 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4 Private Parking Modernly fur…
$1,01M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Area: 350m2 Land plot: 544m2 (or optionally - 1,200m2, with additional land parcel and prop…
$2,07M
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Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 492 m²
For sale are  two beautiful plots with a total area of  985 m² in the sunny village of Mrkov…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Wonderful villa, which is located on the first line of the sea and has its own access to the…
$1,16M
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4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
House for Sale in Rose, Herceg Novi – 260 m²A charming family house is available for sale in…
$1,82M
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 560 m²
House area: 560 m2 (504 m2 + 56 m2 terrace) Auxiliary building area: 219 m2 Land area: 5 142…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive sea-view villa is offered for sale, located in the second row from the coastlin…
$3,46M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
EXCLUSIVE SALE – LUXURY VILLA WITH PRIVATE BEACH, MIRIŠTE (LUŠTICA) Located in one of th…
$4,39M
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4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a small cozy house of 120 m2 in the village of Zhanitsa on the Lustica Peninsula…
Price on request
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4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 372 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$3,51M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
Price on request
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$3,97M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
Price on request
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is an exquisitely renovated villa with a total area of 240 sq.m., located in a pict…
$574 833
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5 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
House for sale on the Lustica peninsula, away from the bustle of the city, in a rural, quiet…
$363 238
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5 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Immerse yourself in the rich history and captivating beauty located in the charming village …
Price on request
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2 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
The house is spread over two levels, each comprising one bedroom apartment. The house requir…
$245 387
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Agency
Montenegro Properties
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
On one of the most exclusive locations on the Montenegrin coast, on the Luštica Peninsula, i…
$5,54M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$5,24M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Area: 120 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 1 Authentic stone house on the first line to the s…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Breathtaking Seafront Stone Villa with Private Mooring - Rose, Lustica PeninsulaLiving Area:…
$2,10M
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Agency
Montenegro Properties
Languages
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Gross Area: 220 m2 ( 148 m2 net) Bedrooms: 4; Bathrooms: 3 +1 Historic stone villa "Ol…
$2,19M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
$275 124
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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