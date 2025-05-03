Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
149
Herceg Novi
120
Ulcinj Ulqin
3
Risan
27
521 property total found
5 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 365 m²
Construction of houses in Montenegro with an installment plan. Do you want to get a villa wi…
$347,120
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Drpe, Montenegro
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Drpe, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
From: €650,000 - Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in the heart of Montenegro’s breath…
$719,097
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the gated club complex Dukley, on the Zavala peninsula, Budva. …
$1,25M
5 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
House with terrace in mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an area of…
$158,837
House 11 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
House 11 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Villa (mini-hotel) is sold in Montenegro with an amazing view of the Adriatic Sea, 5 minutes…
$705,088
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 139 m²
Interesting investment project! Large old house on a huge plot on the second line from th…
$475,153
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$632,315
6 bedroom house in Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 277 m²
The estate of 2 villas is located in the village of Stoliv on the shore of the Kotor Bay in …
$1,46M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
$1,94M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/3
text
$345,781
3 bedroom house in Velembusi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Velembusi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
For sale is a great family house in Bar, 174m2, on a plot of 600m2. The house is located in …
$316,595
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 200 square meters on a plot of 400 square meters in the Bar Riv…
$714,514
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
A new modern villa in the elite village of Kostanica is for sale.   Villa is located on th…
$715,754
2 bedroom house in Tomba, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tomba, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1586 Spacious House with Fruit Garden & Summer Kitchen Near Bar – €385,000 Descript…
$416,805
House 11 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
House 11 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2180 For Sale: Two-Story House in Sutomore, 15 Minutes from the Sea with Mountain View…
$181,638
4 bedroom house in Krasici, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
A new house in Krashichi near the sea, 30-40m from the sea. Perfect location: the second ho…
$412,205
4 bedroom house in Burtaisi, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Two-storey house in Bar MontenegroArea: house - 188 sq.m., plot - 484 sq.m.Planning:On each …
$245,752
2 bedroom house in Bjelisi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Bjelisi, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale Bar No. 2735. House area - 260m2 Plot area - 600m2 2 Floors 2 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Cozy…
$400,250
4 bedroom house in Sutorina, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutorina, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Sale Herceg Novi No. For sale is a part of a 2-story house with a view of the mountains, amo…
$140,182
8 bedroom House in Buljarica, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
We present you a magnificent house drowning in greenery, located in the quiet and picturesqu…
$853,603
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse Petrovac We offer you a modern and comfortable townhouse, ideal for year-round li…
$326,313
5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Villa on the first line   With an amazing look for the Bay Bay. A quiet place drowning in gr…
$1,37M
2 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
New A-frame comfortable house in 2 levels. New house in A-frame style with fireplace is f…
$139,328
5 bedroom house in Susanj, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
For sale a new two-storey villa in the town of Shushan, Bar Riviera. Villa of 280 m2 is l…
$543,869
Villa 8 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 859 m²
A luxurious three -story needle in Italian style is sold, developed by a famous Italian desi…
$648,933
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa in Krasici, on the southern shore of the Tivat Bay, Lustica…
$3,98M
8 bedroom House in Susanj, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Sale: House with apartments in a green belt - a suburb of a bar. house with an area of …
$216,950
4 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
We offer for sale a four-storey stone house of 145 square meters in Muo. The house is locate…
$733,030
6 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
New house is 3 separate levels in Zabljak. The new house in 3 separate levels, which can be…
$220,217
