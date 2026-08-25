Houses for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

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Houses in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

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46 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 4
LOCATION Located in the exclusive area of Sveti Stefan, this elegant villa offers privacy…
$787 064
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
LOCATION Located in Sveti Stefan, this villa offers privacy, nature, and panoramic sea an…
$636 596
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Nestled in the exclusive Blizikuce area, just above the picturesque Sveti Stefan, this exqui…
$1,34M
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
House in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
House
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 5
K4-166. Beautiful Hotel in Sv.Stefan with a Sea ViewFor sale Apart-Hotel in Sv.Stefan Hotel…
$2,29M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 496 m²
Exclusive Sea-View Villa in Blizikuće, Sveti Stefan Property Overview: Villa size: …
$3,34M
VAT
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Villa 15 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 15 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 959 m²
Area of villa 1: 959 m2 Area of villa 2: 362 m2 Land area: ca 1,400 m2 Bedrooms: 15 Bath…
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 670 m²
Floor 3/3
New modern villa in a complex of 3 villas under construction in a prestigious area of ​​the …
$1,10M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
| 230 m2 | 400 m2 plot | 4 bedrooms | 4 bathrooms | infinity pool | parking | panoramic sea …
Price on request
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
| 230 m2 | 400 m2 plot | 4 bedrooms | 4 bathrooms | infinity pool 7×5 m | 2 car parking |Loc…
$1,05M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a villa on the first line in the village of Blizikuće. This 215 m² house on a 7…
$588 325
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3 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-storey villa in the village of Blizikuche, St. Stephen, with a total living area of 126m…
$719 993
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Quiet green area above Sveti Stefan offering sea and mountain views. Ideal for living or inv…
$1,33M
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
I'm selling the house with a patio in St. Stefan's. 🏡ID-417📐 Square: 80 m2Structure: 2 bedro…
$377 749
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Villa 13 rooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 13 rooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Area 774 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale four-storey villa with an area of 774 m2 on the first line, 10 meters from the sea …
$6,25M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 414 m²
Casa Dea Villa — the essence of Mediterranean luxury on the Adriatic coast   Situated …
$1,11M
VAT
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5 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
LOCATION This house is located in Budva Municipality, 10km from the city center and 2km f…
$381 814
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer for sale townhouses in a residential complex located on the Budva Riviera, near Sve…
$634 225
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Welcome to Blizikuce, a picturesque area on the Budva Riviera, where we present two luxuriou…
$576 393
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 304 m²
A villa with a swimming pool and a picturesque view for sale in the luxury settlement of Bli…
$1,76M
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 223 m²
This modern family home of 223 m² is located in a gated community surrounded by greenery. Th…
$870 576
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
LOCATION The villa is located in Sveti Stefan, Budva Municipality, about 11km from the ci…
$1,60M
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Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 660 m²
Elegant, practical, lavish and romantic at the same time Villa found itself on the edge of a…
$4,04M
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3 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of a house with a swimming pool with one parking spacePrivate pool of 15 m2Area: 230 m2…
$575 937
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 430 m²
Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Blizikuce, Budva, this exquisite villa, epitomizes lux…
$1,98M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a villa in the village of Blizikuche, located above Sveti Stefan, in one o…
$2,65M
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 223 m²
Discover Townhouse D — a luxury residence within a gated complex near Budva, featuring a pri…
$855 240
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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3 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
We offer two stunning villas under construction in the picturesque area of Blizikuche. Each …
$535 357
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
#Selling#LightStefanID 363🔑 I'll sell a villa on Red Glavitsa.Parameters:• Area: 207 m2• Gar…
$1,59M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Unique opportunity – this carefully designed, spacious villa, built in a Mediterranean style…
Price on request
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Blizikuci Budva Riviera. Unique townhouses. Total area: 220 sq. m on a plot of 154 sq. m,…
$681 947
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