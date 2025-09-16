Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Buljarica
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Buljarica, Montenegro

5 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 752 m²
Number of floors 3
House on the cliff in Buljarica, Montenegro. Direct from the owner.  Key features: - 752…
$692,407
Private seller
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
House for sale in Buljarica with a large urbanized plot, 900 m from the beach – a great inve…
$301,210
Agency
First Realty
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
The well-maintained house of 80 m2 is located in a quiet location. Bulyaritsa district. It h…
$200,083
2 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Discover your serene coastal retreat in the peaceful enclave of Buljarice, nestled in the Bu…
$419,473
Agency
Adria Stone
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
New villa in Buljarica, a settlement located on the border of two municipalities - Budva and…
$424,323
House 12 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
House 12 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
A house for sale in Buljarice with a beautiful view of the sea.The house is located in an ex…
$1,76M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a three-storey house of 160 m2 with a plot of 280 m2, located in a picture…
$324,459
House in Buljarica, Montenegro
House
Buljarica, Montenegro
Area 180 m²
Buljarica Budva Riviera House in the bosom of nature in the vicinity of Petrovac. House 1…
$410,795
8 bedroom House in Buljarica, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
A house for sale with a view of the sea in Buljarice in a fantastic location.The house is an…
$870,409
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
House in Buljarica, Montenegro
House
Buljarica, Montenegro
Property Description Budva, Buljarica – House with pool…
Price on request
8 bedroom House in Buljarica, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
We present you a magnificent house, buried in greenery, located in a quiet and picturesque a…
$918,582
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Area: 500 m2 Land plot: 2,000 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 + 1 guest toilet Swimming pool: 14…
Price on request
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 247 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$828,660
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Buljarica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
A three-bedroom house. Located 1.5 km from Petrovac, 1500 meters from the sea. The total are…
$270,383
