Houses for sale in Budva, Montenegro

258 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
TOP TOP
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 3
Family house overlooking the bay in Becici House three-storey (+ residential landing) in the…
$444,515
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 2
A unique three bedroom duplex penthouse apartment in the Old Town of Budva is for sale.This …
$1,37M
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 466 m²
Каменная вилла в национальном стиле 2,5 км от Петровца, в тихом районе Крушевица. Участок 5…
$896,476
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 227 m²
Barsky Riviera, a consolation area. New four -storey villa with a pool and four bedrooms Th…
$1,19M
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 8
Real estate, Montenegro, Budva - We present to you a new luxury complex located on the first…
$701,856
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Exclusive offer! Nestled in the picturesque setting near the exclusive resort of Sveti Stefa…
$9,12M
9 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
9 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 282 m²
Description Budva. A three -storey house with nine bedrooms, with the possibility of using a…
$854,112
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
0278#2161 📍 Sale of villa with pool Budva, Zagora Area House-350m2 Living area- 150m…
$604,261
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Selling ID3584. An exclusive luxury villa located in the prestigious village of Skochidevoik…
$1,80M
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
House for sale with a large yard and plot in Radanovići. The area of the house is 220 m2 …
$466,357
House 27 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
House 27 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 300 m²
We present to you a hotel for sale in Budva. This property is located in an attractive locat…
$2,93M
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
For sale a two-story house with a sea view. The house is located in a quiet neighborhood nea…
$766,898
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
$654,823
8 bedroom House in Budva, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Real estate residence permit 8 I am a sinking, the presence
$505,461
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 321 m²
$960,163
House 14 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
House 14 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
A beautiful, spacious house for sale in the Maine neighborhood of Budva, near the Parma rest…
$1,71M
Townhouse in Budva, Montenegro
Townhouse
Budva, Montenegro
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 3
🆘🆘 Make promotional proposals
$845,721
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
Zabryak, ski resort of Montenegro, Pashchensky Territory. Authentic chalet in the National P…
$270,289
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
Real estate residence permit 8 I am a sinking, the presence
$924,805
9 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
9 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 4
$886,550
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
⭐House for sale ?Location: Budva, Rezevici and 3 minutes from the sea House built in 1998, 3…
$770,031
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-418. Three-level house in Budva with sea views For sale three level house in Budva with s…
$1,23M
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
House for sale in the area of the city of Budva. The house has an area of 300 m2 and is loca…
$647,718
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Real estate residence permit 8 I am a sinking, the presence
$1,26M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
0162#4024 📍 Sale of Villa Primavera Kamenovo Villa - 240m2 on a plot of 380m2 Basem…
$1,31M
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
A two-story house is for sale located in the Podmaine neighborhood in Budva.The house is ful…
$739,874
3 bedroom townthouse in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
🚨 Make promotional proposals! Discounts are possible at full payment! Real estate residen…
$709,581
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Sale Budva No. 951 For sale two-storey private house for the whole year, area 185m2. Own cou…
$497,608
4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
ID-731 For sale house in Budva This spacious house is located in the prestigious Podostr…
$361,002
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
House in Budva, Seoce. The area of the house is 333 m2, the area of the plot on which it…
$352,359
