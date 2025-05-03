Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

70 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
For sale three-storey house with total area of 350 m2, which is located on a plot of 317 m2.…
$383,449
3 bedroom townthouse in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Four-storey townhouse in the residential complex in Vranovici for your comfortable recreatio…
$341,995
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
In a quiet place Krimovica, 9 km away from Budva, a villa with wonderful sea views is for sa…
$2,73M
2 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
House in Kotor near the Bay of Kotor. The area of the house is 138 m2, and the area of th…
$414,540
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Beautiful contemporary yet elegant family Villa with sea view for sale, settled on three lev…
$1,34M
4 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
House for sale in the Old Town in Kotor. It consists of a ground floor and two floors with t…
$678,158
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Large, three-story house with an area of 280 m2, with beautiful panoramic views of the entir…
$515,359
3 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
House for sale, about 30 m from the coast / main road in the Muo - Kotor settlement.The surf…
$534,049
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Cozy, family villa "Swallow" just 2 minutes walk from the sand and pebble beach. Within walk…
$563,674
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Luxurious villa for sale in a complex surrounded by forests. Villa has a gorgeous view of th…
$777,262
5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
For sale a house with five apartments inside and a commercial premises on the ground floor. …
$1,05M
6 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
For sale two-storey house with sea views in the town of Krimovice. The house is located o…
$347,177
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Two villas with pool for sale in Krimovica, near the town of Budva. The area of ​​the vil…
$984,531
2 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, Montenegro, Kotor, KostanjicaA stone house with its own land is for sale in an …
$4,29M
5 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
House for sale in the Bay of Kotor, in Stoliv on the second line from the sea. The house has…
$212,452
House in Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
Modern high-tech house with a pool and a large territory.   Ground floor: living room with h…
$611,095
7 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
House for sale in Kotor, Skaljari. The area of the house is 280 m2, and the area of the p…
$590,719
5 bedroom house in Dobrota, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
It offers a beautiful two-story house with an area of ​ ​ 265 m2 in Dobrota, on the shores o…
$1,02M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
A beautiful, solid house with a large yard, an outbuilding and a swimming pool in the most b…
$1,29M
5 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
House for sale in Kotor, Škaljari settlement, Bay of Kotor with a stunning sea view.The vill…
$565,131
Villa 11 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 11 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
$2,08M
5 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
In a quiet area of Kotor which is called Dobrota, a house at just 30 meters from the sea is …
$880,897
1 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
A house for sale with a surface of 55 m² on a spacious plot of 610 m². Built in 1959, recent…
$732,725
4 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
House for sale in Muo area, Kotor municipality. Total area of the house is 250 m2, and it is…
$1,26M
4 room house in Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
A house with a large plot and a swimming pool is located on a hill in the Kotor Škaljari are…
$866,600
6 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
House for sale in Muo area, Kotor municipality. Total area of the house is 145 m2, and it is…
$569,992
6 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
House for sale in Krimovica, Kotor municipality. The house has a total area of 300 m2, is si…
$461,175
House in Dobrota, Montenegro
House
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 572 m²
structure Villas:   stizrakhot-ladder-planed vehicles, basement-industrial sizes4 adobe, an…
$3,36M
3 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
House for sale with 14 apartments. House has a total area of 1100 m2 is located on the plot …
$1,87M
5 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
For sale a cosy and beautiful two-storey house located in the most picturesque suburb of Shk…
$285,555
