Houses with garden for sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
149
Herceg Novi
120
Ulcinj Ulqin
3
Risan
27
70 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 600 m²
For sale luxury villa with panoramic stunning sea view in Budva, Blizikuci. The total area …
$2,62M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 663 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent house with outdoor pool and amazing panoramic view. The house located in Budva i…
$1,84M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 139 m²
Interesting investment project! Large old house on a huge plot on the second line from th…
$475,153
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1587 Luxury Townhouse with Pool & Sauna in Leševići – €270,000 Description: Three-…
$292,305
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Tomba, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tomba, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1586 Spacious House with Fruit Garden & Summer Kitchen Near Bar – €385,000 Descript…
$416,805
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 4 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,17M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful and cozy two-story house located in the seaside village of Prc…
$1,13M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2075 A house is for sale in Herceg Novi, Biela, just a 3-minute walk from the sea. …
$312,813
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 2 bedrooms a 2-car garage in a new premium-class complex in …
$652,855
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 240 m²
Stoliv, Boka Kotorska Bay. Luxury villa 240 m2 on a plot of 600 m2 with 6 bedrooms on 3 flo…
$889,050
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Kuti, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Kuti, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2009 Three-Story House in Kuti, Near Herceg Novi A three-story house for sale in th…
$231,022
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Villa
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Area 235 m²
Villa 235 m2 Boka Kotorska Bay, Kostanjica - 1st line to the sea - Land area = 400 m2 -…
$887,344
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1463 🌴 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN BAR – SEA & MOUNTAIN VIEWS! 📍 Location: Bar, Šušan…
$452,147
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 5 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,39M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Two unique eco villas in Blizikuci nad Sveti Stefan are for sale. Unique design project of …
$889,050
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
New villa on the coast of the Bay of Kotor. Village Krasici, Montenegro. This is a calm, q…
$574,772
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 3/3
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$1,79M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
House in a quiet place, prchan A two -story house with an area of ​​123 m & SUP2 is sol…
$291,653
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Great offer on the market! Brand new fully furnished villa in a new residential complex in t…
$755,052
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 2209 For Sale: Cozy Family House in Sutomore, Perfect for Comfortable Living or Rental…
$238,594
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/1
New modern villa with 3 bedrooms, a large plot, and a 2-car garage in Herceg Novi. The panor…
$1,47M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Floor 2/2
3 bedroom villa in a gated complex above the exclusive Portonovi project.   In a closed …
$980,840
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 3/3
This luxury villa is situated in a prime location, offering breathtaking panoramic views of …
$1,55M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
House in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
House
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Area 72 m²
House for sale in Orahovac, Kotor Bay, 72 m2 on a plot of 172 m2. The house is in a quiet l…
$240,566
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Podi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
Charming Sea-view Home in Podi - For Sale   This beautifully renovated 91 m² home offe…
$208,402
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new settlement of 30 residential buildings, 6 km from the center of Tivat. All houses have…
$359,911
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Floor 2/2
New modern 3-bedroom villa with a breathtaking sea view in Herceg Novi. Within the complex, …
$1,47M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1794 Two-Level House with Garden and Panoramic Sea View near Bar We offer a cozy t…
$377,454
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2161: Elite Villa with Panoramic Views in Donji Morinj, Kotor Your dream of living in …
$716,975
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
While driving along a quiet water front street in Ljuta, one comes across this wonderful, au…
$2,08M
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski

