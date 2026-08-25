Houses for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

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Houses in Sutomore, Montenegro

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70 properties total found
4 bedroom house in 117, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
117, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
The house has an area of 82 m2 and is located on a plot of 441 m2 in a quiet area of Gorelac…
$105 068
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House 13 bedrooms in , Montenegro
House 13 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
The house has a total area of 350 m2, located on a plot of 1,600 m2 in the Ratac area. The t…
$420 463
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2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
A house with an area of 55 m2 on a plot of 198 m2 is for sale above the railway station. The…
$61 511
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
This beautifully renovated family house in Sutomore offers the perfect combination of comfor…
$477 815
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2 bedroom house in 38, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
38, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
| 55 m2 | 180 m2 plot | 2 levels | 2 bedrooms | summer kitchen | 3 car parking | sea view |F…
$85 966
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom house in 38, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
38, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
| 68 m2 | 109 m2 plot | 2 bedrooms | 1 bathroom | balcony | mountain view |For sale is an au…
$104 636
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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4 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
House in Sutomore with a Panoramic Sea View For sale: a charming two-story house located…
$303 575
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8 bedroom House in 40 a, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
40 a, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is two-storey with a total area of 220m2 on a plot of 217m2. On each floor there a…
$167 822
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4 bedroom house in , Montenegro
4 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The 150 m2 house is located on a 330 m2 plot in an excellent location, ideal for both your o…
$407 668
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3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Comfortable house with sea view for sale in Sutomore (Montenegro), near Bar. House on fou…
$410 092
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2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
For sale is the ground floor of a private house in Zagrađe, Bar, with a separate entrance, c…
$75 571
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6 bedroom house in Miljevci, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Miljevci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: fully legal, spacious house near the sea in Sutomore — ideal for family living or …
$230 013
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3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale an exclusive town house in the style of alpine chalet in Sutomore, combini…
$232 256
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3 bedroom house in 15, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
15, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 2
Discover an exceptional property in Sutomore, Bar Municipality, offering not only a resident…
$499 928
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4 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Sutomore, community Bar | 168 m2 + 12 m2 pantry | plot of 638 m2 | 2014 | 3 apartments | gar…
$232 525
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
🌳 House for sale with garden and sea view in Sutomore 🌊ID-672📐 Two-storey house with an area…
$227 529
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3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern house with a total area of 100m2 on a land plot of 141m2. The house is fully furnishe…
$274 596
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6 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
New modern villa 450 sq. m. is cozy located on a plot of 300 sq. m. and has fantastic sea vi…
$518 911
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2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The 100m2 old stone house is located on a 354m2 plot of land surrounded by forests. The wall…
$82 061
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5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in the picturesque suburb of Sutomore city Bar. In an area with develop…
$406 448
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6 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The house is located in a quiet place surrounded by greenery and mountains, in the village o…
$169 106
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a cozy house in the resort area of Sutomore, in the village of Zankovici. …
$98 017
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Two-story house with roof terrace for sale in Sutomore. The area of the house is 301m2, t…
$860 502
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8 bedroom House in Sutomore, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Brca in Sutomore, just a few minutes' walk from the…
$333 251
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4 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
House in Sutomore with panoramic sea viewsFor sale is a cozy two-storey house located in Sut…
$259 189
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
House for sale in Sutomore, located near the town of Bar. The area of the house is 160 m2, a…
$507 959
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Cottage 10 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Exceptional Investment Opportunity in the Heart of Sutomore, Montenegro Prime Location | …
$586 094
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2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
House in Sutomore, located on a cascading plot with a total area of 355 m2. This house is a…
$76 193
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5 bedroom house in 87, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
87, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 324 m²
Large villa in Sutomore with an area of 324 m2, well, a plot of 4000 m2. The layout of the v…
Price on request
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2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale — a house with sea view in Sutomore (Zagragje). Comfort and excellent potential fo…
$158 178
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