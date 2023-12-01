UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Sutomore
Houses
Houses for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro
villas
21
House
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
2
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
3
2
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
3
100 m²
Two-storey house in Sutomore, Brca House area 100m2. Plot area 80m2. House structure: Ground…
€69,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
2
55 m²
Legal semi-prefabricated house in Sutomore - house 55m2 - land plot 156m2 House structure…
€53,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
5
78 m²
Two-storey house with a plot in Zankovici, Sutomore. House area 78 m2. Plot area 200 m2. Str…
€58,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
4
270 m²
Three-storey villa with beautiful mountain views in the center of Sutomore. Villa area 270 m…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House with sea view, with mountain view, on quiet road
Sutomore, Montenegro
1 370 m²
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
9 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
9
332 m²
Two houses in Brca, Sutomore. The area of the houses is 82 m2 and 250 m2. Plot area 538 m2. …
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
14
174 m²
NUM 5533 House 1 (Big House): First floor layout: The first floor consists of three w…
€115,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
3
135 m²
Two-story house above the highway in Sutomore. House area 135 m2. Plot area 222 m2. House st…
€136,500
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
2
64 m²
Two-storey townhouse with excellent views in Sutomore. House area 64m2. Plot area 94m2. Hous…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
2
60 m²
Two-storey house with two studios in Sutomore House area 60m2 + terraces Plot area 34m2 T…
€60,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
3
100 m²
NUM 5064 House with a sea view in Sutomore, a settlement located in the municipality of …
€76,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
6
2
2
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
3
84 m²
One-storey house with three bedrooms in Sutomore - one-story house with an area of 84 m2 -…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
10
3
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
36 m²
Two legal prefabricated houses in Sutomore near the sea - two prefabricated houses 23m2 and…
€59,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sutomore, Montenegro
7
150 m²
House with sea views (5 min on foot to the beach « Sutomore » - is included in the top 20 be…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
6
200 m²
House with three apartments near the sea in Sutomore - area of a three-story house 200 m2 w…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sutomore, Montenegro
4
2
138 m²
2
Two-story house in Sutomore, near the city of Bar. The area of the house is 138 m2, the are…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
1
46 m²
Legal one-storey townhouse in Sutomore House with an area of 46m2 Land plot 239m2 Spacio…
€67,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
2
85 m²
Legal two-storey house in Sutomore House with an area of 85m2 Land plot 269m2 There is a…
€78,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
3
83 m²
Two-storey house in Sutomore with a sea view - two-storey house 83m2 - land plot 186m2 Th…
€79,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
4
2
2
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
3
210 m²
Authentic stone house for sale after restoration in the Bar Riviera, Sutomore. The house wit…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
3
128 m²
House for sale in Sutomore, made in chalet style, divided into two completely isolated halve…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
2
70 m²
House for sale in the village of Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with an area of 70 m2 is l…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Sutomore, Montenegro
250 m²
For sale a large house in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with a total area of 250m2, built…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa
Sutomore, Montenegro
180 m²
House for sale in the village of Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with an area of 180m2 is l…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
4
House for sale in the village of Ratac, Bar Riviera. Two-storey house with pool. Two separa…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
