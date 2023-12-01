Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
Number of floors 2
€165,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 2
€160,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Two-storey house in Sutomore, Brca House area 100m2. Plot area 80m2. House structure: Ground…
€69,000
2 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Legal semi-prefabricated house in Sutomore - house 55m2 - land plot 156m2 House structure…
€53,000
5 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 78 m²
Two-storey house with a plot in Zankovici, Sutomore. House area 78 m2. Plot area 200 m2. Str…
€58,000
4 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 270 m²
Three-storey villa with beautiful mountain views in the center of Sutomore. Villa area 270 m…
€315,000
House with sea view, with mountain view, on quiet road in Sutomore, Montenegro
House with sea view, with mountain view, on quiet road
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 1 370 m²
€45,000
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
9 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
9 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Area 332 m²
Two houses in Brca, Sutomore. The area of the houses is 82 m2 and 250 m2. Plot area 538 m2. …
€220,000
9 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
9 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 14
Area 174 m²
NUM 5533 House 1 (Big House): First floor layout: The first floor consists of three w…
€115,000
3 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Two-story house above the highway in Sutomore. House area 135 m2. Plot area 222 m2. House st…
€136,500
2 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Two-storey townhouse with excellent views in Sutomore. House area 64m2. Plot area 94m2. Hous…
€75,000
2 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Two-storey house with two studios in Sutomore House area 60m2 + terraces Plot area 34m2 T…
€60,000
3 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
NUM 5064 House with a sea view in Sutomore, a settlement located in the municipality of …
€76,000
4 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€230,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
3 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
One-storey house with three bedrooms in Sutomore - one-story house with an area of 84 m2 -…
€120,000
8 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
8 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
€180,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
Two legal prefabricated houses in Sutomore near the sea - two prefabricated houses 23m2 and…
€59,500
Villa 7 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 7 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 150 m²
House with sea views (5 min on foot to the beach « Sutomore » - is included in the top 20 be…
€150,000
6 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
6 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
House with three apartments near the sea in Sutomore - area of a three-story house 200 m2 w…
€200,000
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-story house in Sutomore, near the city of Bar. The area of the house is 138 m2, the are…
€125,000
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский
House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Legal one-storey townhouse in Sutomore House with an area of 46m2 Land plot 239m2 Spacio…
€67,000
2 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Legal two-storey house in Sutomore House with an area of 85m2 Land plot 269m2 There is a…
€78,000
3 room house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 room house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Two-storey house in Sutomore with a sea view - two-storey house 83m2 - land plot 186m2 Th…
€79,000
Villa 4 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€135,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
Authentic stone house for sale after restoration in the Bar Riviera, Sutomore. The house wit…
€220,000
Villa 3 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
House for sale in Sutomore, made in chalet style, divided into two completely isolated halve…
€150,000
Villa 2 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 2 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
House for sale in the village of Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with an area of 70 m2 is l…
€130,000
Villa in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
For sale a large house in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with a total area of 250m2, built…
€200,000
Villa in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 180 m²
House for sale in the village of Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with an area of 180m2 is l…
€180,000
Villa 4 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
House for sale in the village of Ratac, Bar Riviera.  Two-storey house with pool. Two separa…
€370,000
