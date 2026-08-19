Houses for sale in Bijela, Montenegro

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Houses in Bijela, Montenegro

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9 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
D2-1039. Three-storey house with a wonderful garden in BielaBiela, Boka Kotorska Bay. 159m2…
$514,498
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
House for Sale in Bijela, Herceg Novi – 162 m²A spacious family house is available for sale …
$339,414
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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5 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
D2-168. House with panoramic view of Kotor BayThe house has a total area of ​​143 sqm on a p…
$457,332
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer to buy a villa on the Adriatic coast in the Bay of Kotor in the village of Bijela (…
$633,573
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
5 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor 3/3
D7-004. Luxury villa on the bay, Bijela, Herceg Novifor sale   villa in a quiet and popular …
$2,23M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Location:The house is located in the quiet and peaceful area of Bijela, just 350 meters from…
$377,485
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Bijela, Montenegro
House
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 233 m²
Дом в посёлке Биела, муниципалитет Герцег Нови. 50 метров до моря. Прекрасное место для лет…
$474,367
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
Description Herceg Novi, Bijela district. Villa with pool Distance to the sea 250m. Sea view…
$681,127
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 710 m²
Villa area: 200 m2 Land area: 425 m2 Number of bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 The new highest-clas…
$3,80M
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