Houses for sale in Bijela, Montenegro

Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
Description Herceg Novi, Biela district. Villa with swimming pool Distance to the sea 250m. …
€630,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
House for sale in the village of Biela, Herceg Novi. The house is ideal for your own living …
€330,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Josice, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Josice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
The new villa is located in the village of Kamenari. All windows and terraces offer beautifu…
€290,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor 3/3
D7-004. Luxury villa on the bay, Bijela, Herceg Novifor sale   villa in a quiet and popular …
€1,95M
Leave a request
9 room house in Bijela, Montenegro
9 room house
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 314 m²
NUM 4941 House for sale in Bijela, near Herceg Novi. House area 314 m2, plot area 622…
€560,000
Leave a request
House in Bijela, Montenegro
House
Bijela, Montenegro
Area 233 m²
Дом в посёлке Биела, муниципалитет Герцег Нови. 50 метров до моря. Прекрасное место для лет…
€450,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 133 m²
NUM 4162 Modern villa Panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor in Bijela, near Herceg Novi. T…
€300,000
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
D2-168. House with panoramic view of Kotor BayThe house has a total area of ​​143 sqm on a p…
€378,000
Leave a request
House 3 bathrooms with parking, with sea view in Bijela, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms with parking, with sea view
Bijela, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
D9-3003. Sea view homuse in the village of BijelaThe villa is very spacious; there are two …
€699,000
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with sea view in Bijela, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with sea view
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
D2-1039. Three-storey house with a wonderful garden in BielaBiela, Boka Kotorska Bay. 159m2…
€450,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Bijela, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Bijela, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 710 m²
Villa area: 200 m2 Land area: 425 m2 Number of bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 The new highest-…
€3,50M
Leave a request
